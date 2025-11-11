Prince William's Private Agony: Future King Details the 'Challenges' of Telling His Three Young Children About Kate Middleton's Cancer Crisis

Middleton mainly remained out of sight in 2024 while undergoing chemotherapy. She revealed in September of that year that she had completed her treatment, and in January shared the wonderful news that her cancer was in remission.

The princess called the experience a "roller coaster" during a July visit to a hospital in Colchester, England, while revealing she was still feeling lingering effects.

"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism, through treatment. Treatment's done, and it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal again,' but actually that phase afterwards is a really difficult time," she confessed to fellow cancer patients. "You're not able to function normally at home as you were perhaps once used to."

"It's life-changing for anyone, through first diagnosis or post-treatment and things like that, it is a life-changing experience both for the individual patient, but also for the families as well," Middleton told hospital staffers.

"And actually, it sometimes goes unrecognized, you don't necessarily, particularly when it's the first time, you don't appreciate how much impact it is going to have. You have to find your new normal, and that takes time."