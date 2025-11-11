Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Bruce Willis

'Dying' Bruce Willis' Wife Emma and Rarely-Seen Daughters Are All Smiles During Outing — Days After the Actor Was Spotted Holding Hands With His Caregiver on a Walk

Photo of Bruce Wilis, Emma Willis and daughters
Source: MEGA

Emma and her daughters were photographed in a rare public outing together amid Bruce's dementia battle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

"Dying" Bruce Willis' wife enjoyed a sunny afternoon outing with their two daughters, several days after the dementia-stricken actor was photographed on a lonely walk with a caregiver, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Emma Heming Willis, 49, was joined by smiling Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, as they ran errands in Santa Monica, Calif., after the former model admitted placing Bruce, 70, into a separate home to receive round-the-clock care was the "right move."

Article continues below advertisement

Rare Sighting

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Emma Willis and daughters
Source: MEGA

Emma and her daughters were snapped in a rare public outing.

Emma looked California cool in a white T-shirt and baggy jeans with a light blue sweater tied around her shoulders. To complete her casual look, the bespectacled beauty wore pink high-tops and carried her car keys.

Mabel is already almost as tall as her mom and twinned in a white graphic T-shirt and jeans. Evelyn showed off her preteen style in green cargo pants, a black tank top, and an autumnal brown sweater.

Article continues below advertisement

Daughters Still 'Grieve' Their Dad

Photo of Evelyn and Mabel Willis
Source: MEGA

The Willis sisters appeared in good spirits, smiling and laughing in a rare sighting.

The Sunday, November 9, outing came two days after frail Bruce cut a lonely figure while holding onto the hand of a male caregiver.

The two walked down the sidewalk near the beach, as the Die Hard star held onto a railing with his other hand for balance.

The beloved Hollywood icon's family announced he was diagnosed with the language disorder Aphasia in 2022, which caused him to retire from acting.

The prognosis became more dire when, in 2023, his family shared his condition had deteriorated further and he was suffering from frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD.

"I think they’re doing well, all things considered. But it’s hard. They grieve. They miss their dad so much," Emma shared in an October interview about how their daughters were doing.

She added, "He’s missing important milestones. That’s tough for them. But kids are resilient."

Article continues below advertisement

Everyone's 'Needs' Are Now 'Met'

Photo of Evelyn and Mabel Willis
Source: MEGA

Evelyn and Mabel are rarely seen in public, as their mom said they 'grieve' their dad's dementia.

Emma shocked Bruce's fans and drew backlash when she revealed he had been moved to a nearby home away from his family so his needs could be tended to around the clock.

"It was a hard decision for us, but that was the safest and best decision — not just for Bruce, but also for our two young girls," she defiantly proclaimed during a September appearance on Good Morning America.

"And, you know, it’s really not up for a debate. Now I know that Bruce has the best care 100 percent of the time. His needs are met 100 percent of the time, as well as our two young daughters. So I’m not gonna take a vote on that," Emma added.

The Malta native had been acting as Bruce's full-time caregiver and had become exhausted by the task.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Bill Maher

The Allegations Are True: Bill Maher Confirms He Used to Pleasure Himself Before Taping 'Politically Incorrect' — Decades After a Bottle of Lotion Fueled Dirty Rumors

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan Reconciles With Estranged Son Christopher 20 Years After Former 'James Bond' Cut Wayward Offspring Out of His Life for Refusing to Kick Drugs

A Good Cause

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Bruce and Emma Willis
Source: MEGA

Emma and Bruce's ex-wife Moore hosted a benefit concert in his honor.

With Emma no longer in the caretaker role, she helped organize a benefit concert in New York City on November 5 for the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, which she called "an important cause to our whole family."

She was joined by Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, as the ladies hosted A-list celebrity guests, including Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Bacon, and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, and Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan.

Music artists including Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, singer Norah Jones, and R&B legend Mavis Staples all performed sets in honor of Bruce, as Emma gushed to attendees, "I honestly wish Bruce could be here, but he's here in spirit."

The Unexpected Journey author previously spoke about how important it was that she was no longer his caretaker but his wife.

"It was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make," she confessed about moving Bruce out of their home. "But among the sadness and discomfort, it was the right move — for him, for our girls, for me. Ultimately, I could get back to being his wife. And that's such a gift."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.