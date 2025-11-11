'Dying' Bruce Willis' Wife Emma and Rarely-Seen Daughters Are All Smiles During Outing — Days After the Actor Was Spotted Holding Hands With His Caregiver on a Walk

The Sunday, November 9, outing came two days after frail Bruce cut a lonely figure while holding onto the hand of a male caregiver.

The two walked down the sidewalk near the beach, as the Die Hard star held onto a railing with his other hand for balance.

The beloved Hollywood icon's family announced he was diagnosed with the language disorder Aphasia in 2022, which caused him to retire from acting.

The prognosis became more dire when, in 2023, his family shared his condition had deteriorated further and he was suffering from frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD.

"I think they’re doing well, all things considered. But it’s hard. They grieve. They miss their dad so much," Emma shared in an October interview about how their daughters were doing.

She added, "He’s missing important milestones. That’s tough for them. But kids are resilient."