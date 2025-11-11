'Dying' Bruce Willis' Wife Emma and Rarely-Seen Daughters Are All Smiles During Outing — Days After the Actor Was Spotted Holding Hands With His Caregiver on a Walk
Nov. 10 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
"Dying" Bruce Willis' wife enjoyed a sunny afternoon outing with their two daughters, several days after the dementia-stricken actor was photographed on a lonely walk with a caregiver, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Emma Heming Willis, 49, was joined by smiling Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, as they ran errands in Santa Monica, Calif., after the former model admitted placing Bruce, 70, into a separate home to receive round-the-clock care was the "right move."
Rare Sighting
Emma looked California cool in a white T-shirt and baggy jeans with a light blue sweater tied around her shoulders. To complete her casual look, the bespectacled beauty wore pink high-tops and carried her car keys.
Mabel is already almost as tall as her mom and twinned in a white graphic T-shirt and jeans. Evelyn showed off her preteen style in green cargo pants, a black tank top, and an autumnal brown sweater.
Daughters Still 'Grieve' Their Dad
The Sunday, November 9, outing came two days after frail Bruce cut a lonely figure while holding onto the hand of a male caregiver.
The two walked down the sidewalk near the beach, as the Die Hard star held onto a railing with his other hand for balance.
The beloved Hollywood icon's family announced he was diagnosed with the language disorder Aphasia in 2022, which caused him to retire from acting.
The prognosis became more dire when, in 2023, his family shared his condition had deteriorated further and he was suffering from frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD.
"I think they’re doing well, all things considered. But it’s hard. They grieve. They miss their dad so much," Emma shared in an October interview about how their daughters were doing.
She added, "He’s missing important milestones. That’s tough for them. But kids are resilient."
Everyone's 'Needs' Are Now 'Met'
Emma shocked Bruce's fans and drew backlash when she revealed he had been moved to a nearby home away from his family so his needs could be tended to around the clock.
"It was a hard decision for us, but that was the safest and best decision — not just for Bruce, but also for our two young girls," she defiantly proclaimed during a September appearance on Good Morning America.
"And, you know, it’s really not up for a debate. Now I know that Bruce has the best care 100 percent of the time. His needs are met 100 percent of the time, as well as our two young daughters. So I’m not gonna take a vote on that," Emma added.
The Malta native had been acting as Bruce's full-time caregiver and had become exhausted by the task.
A Good Cause
With Emma no longer in the caretaker role, she helped organize a benefit concert in New York City on November 5 for the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, which she called "an important cause to our whole family."
She was joined by Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, as the ladies hosted A-list celebrity guests, including Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Bacon, and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, and Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan.
Music artists including Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, singer Norah Jones, and R&B legend Mavis Staples all performed sets in honor of Bruce, as Emma gushed to attendees, "I honestly wish Bruce could be here, but he's here in spirit."
The Unexpected Journey author previously spoke about how important it was that she was no longer his caretaker but his wife.
"It was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make," she confessed about moving Bruce out of their home. "But among the sadness and discomfort, it was the right move — for him, for our girls, for me. Ultimately, I could get back to being his wife. And that's such a gift."