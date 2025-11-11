Taylor Swift's Two A-List Pals 'Will Be Bridesmaids' at Her Nuptials With Travis Kelce — and She's Already 'Bugging' One of Them for Wedding Tips

It’s understood the pair spoke about the plans during a dinner in New York City on Monday night and according to a source close to Swift, close pal Hadid is "thrilled" as she "wasn't expecting" to get the gig.

Swift’s other close-knit A-list pal Selena Gomez, 33, is also set to be named as one of her bridesmaids.

The insider says the Bad Blood singer has already finalized a list and plans to tell everyone involved in person to ensure they know exactly what they mean to her.

An insider said: "Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way — building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning.

"She wants it to be fun and memorable for everyone, with parties, trips, and time spent together leading up to the big day."