Taylor Swift's Two A-List Pals 'Will Be Bridesmaids' at Her Nuptials With Travis Kelce — and She's Already 'Bugging' One of Them for Wedding Tips
Nov. 10 2025, Published 7:14 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift has told two members of her "Girl Squad" they’ll be bridesmaids at her upcoming wedding, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 35, told her model pal Gigi Hadid, 30, she will be part of his bridal party for the nuptials, which are expected to take place next summer in an unknown location.
Summer Wedding
It’s understood the pair spoke about the plans during a dinner in New York City on Monday night and according to a source close to Swift, close pal Hadid is "thrilled" as she "wasn't expecting" to get the gig.
Swift’s other close-knit A-list pal Selena Gomez, 33, is also set to be named as one of her bridesmaids.
The insider says the Bad Blood singer has already finalized a list and plans to tell everyone involved in person to ensure they know exactly what they mean to her.
An insider said: "Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way — building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning.
"She wants it to be fun and memorable for everyone, with parties, trips, and time spent together leading up to the big day."
Gigi 'Thrilled' At Offer
The global superstar is also seeking advice from Gomez, who has already been through a planning process following her wedding with Benny Blanco earlier this year.
She wants tips on food, flowers and any other organizational issues to ensure her special day really is one to remember.
Swift was pictured with Hadid in Manhattan, in a rare appearance after taking a step away from the limelight recently.
In light of stalker issues and fears over public safety, she has been seen less in public, and has even been avoiding watching fiancé Travis Kelce, 36, in action for the Super Bowl chasing Kansas City Chiefs.
Selena Knows Best
Insiders recently revealed the couple are now spending a whopping $8million on security.
The location of the wedding is yet to be confirmed, with the couple contemplating venues in the United States and Europe, including their beloved Italy.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week one certain A-lister won’t be getting an invite to the wedding.
Sources close to the singer claim the pop icon has "blacklisted" Kim Kardashian due to the lingering fallout from her feud with Kim's nutty ex-husband, Kanye West.
A source close to the planning said: "Taylor's wedding is shaping up to be a worldwide spectacle – everyone's desperate to be there. But a few people are firmly off the list, and Kim's definitely one of them."
Swift's decision to axe Kardashian, 45, from her guest list stems from the pop sensation's long and bruising history with West, 48, which also ignited public debate about celebrity bullying and misogyny.
Their feud dates back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when West – who has been branded a "nutty Nazi" by critics over his recent string of anti-Semitic outbursts on social media – infamously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to declare Beyoncé should have won instead.