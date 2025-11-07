EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Blacklists' Kim Kardashian From Wedding Over Singing Sensation's Bitter Feud With Reality Star's 'Nutty Nazi' Ex-Husband Kanye West

Swift's decision to axe Kardashian from her guest list stems from the pop sensation's long and bruising history with West, 48, which also ignited public debate about celebrity bullying and misogyny.

Their feud dates back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when West – who has been branded a "nutty Nazi" by critics over his recent string of anti-Semitic outbursts on social media – infamously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to declare Beyoncé should have won instead.

Years later, the controversy deepened when West's 2016 track Famous included the line: "I made that b---- famous."

Kardashian then released a recording of a phone call that appeared to show Swift approving the lyric.

Swift has always maintained she was misrepresented.

"You cannot approve a song you haven't heard," she said, calling the incident a "character assassination."