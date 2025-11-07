EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Blacklists' Kim Kardashian From Wedding Over Singing Sensation's Bitter Feud With Reality Star's 'Nutty Nazi' Ex-Husband Kanye West
Nov. 7 2025, Published 6:13 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift is putting limits on her upcoming wedding guest invites – and RadarOnline.com can reveal Kim Kardashian won't be getting one in the post.
Sources close to the singer claim the pop icon has "blacklisted" the reality star due to the lingering fallout from her feud with Kim's nutty ex-husband, Kanye West.
Swift Locks in Plans for 'Wedding of the Decade'
Swift, 35, and her NFL star fiancé Travis Kelce, 36, are deep into sorting out plans for what insiders describe as "the wedding of the decade."
The ceremony is expected to take place next spring, with venues in both Tennessee and Rhode Island under consideration.
A source close to the planning said: "Taylor's wedding is shaping up to be a worldwide spectacle – everyone's desperate to be there. But a few people are firmly off the list, and Kim's definitely one of them."
Decade-Long Feud Still Casting a Shadow
Swift's decision to axe Kardashian from her guest list stems from the pop sensation's long and bruising history with West, 48, which also ignited public debate about celebrity bullying and misogyny.
Their feud dates back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when West – who has been branded a "nutty Nazi" by critics over his recent string of anti-Semitic outbursts on social media – infamously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to declare Beyoncé should have won instead.
Years later, the controversy deepened when West's 2016 track Famous included the line: "I made that b---- famous."
Kardashian then released a recording of a phone call that appeared to show Swift approving the lyric.
Swift has always maintained she was misrepresented.
"You cannot approve a song you haven't heard," she said, calling the incident a "character assassination."
Healing, Boundaries, and Protecting Peace
In a 2023 interview, Swift reflected on its personal toll by saying: "I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."
The singer's friends say that although she has long since forgiven West, she has not forgotten.
"Taylor's determined to keep her wedding free from any kind of drama," said a source close to the singer. "What happened with Kanye really hurt her. Having Kim there would just bring all that pain back, and she's not prepared to go through it again."
Kim 'Hurt but Unsurprised' as Guest List Stirs Buzz
Kardashian, 45, is said to be "hurt but unsurprised."
A Hollywood insider close to Kim's circle said: "Kim had hoped the tension would fade with time. She genuinely respects Taylor's achievements and was ready to let the past go. Still, she gets why Taylor wants to keep her distance and protect her own peace."
But tensions have resurfaced in recent months after it emerged Swift's new album Life Of A Showgirl included the song Cancelled!, which fans speculated referenced her fallout with several former friends.
The singer has never confirmed the link, but her lyrics about "snakes in designer heels" reignited speculation about old betrayals.
Swift's close friends such as Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez are expected to attend her wedding, but doubts remain over whether Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds – once among Swift's closest confidantes – will make the cut.
Insiders insist Swift's focus when it comes to her wedding remains firmly on joy rather than grudges.
"Taylor's happy, confident, and setting her own boundaries," said a music industry insider. "Her wedding is all about love and trust – she just wants positive energy around her. After everything she's been through, she's entitled to decide who's in and who's out."