Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Taylor Swift
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Blacklists' Kim Kardashian From Wedding Over Singing Sensation's Bitter Feud With Reality Star's 'Nutty Nazi' Ex-Husband Kanye West

Split photos of Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift excluded Kim Kardashian from her wedding guest list over tensions tied to ex-husband Kanye West.

Nov. 7 2025, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Taylor Swift is putting limits on her upcoming wedding guest invites – and RadarOnline.com can reveal Kim Kardashian won't be getting one in the post.

Sources close to the singer claim the pop icon has "blacklisted" the reality star due to the lingering fallout from her feud with Kim's nutty ex-husband, Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift Locks in Plans for 'Wedding of the Decade'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Split photos of Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift will be leaving Kim Kardashian off her wedding guest list.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift, 35, and her NFL star fiancé Travis Kelce, 36, are deep into sorting out plans for what insiders describe as "the wedding of the decade."

The ceremony is expected to take place next spring, with venues in both Tennessee and Rhode Island under consideration.

A source close to the planning said: "Taylor's wedding is shaping up to be a worldwide spectacle – everyone's desperate to be there. But a few people are firmly off the list, and Kim's definitely one of them."

Article continues below advertisement

Decade-Long Feud Still Casting a Shadow

Article continues below advertisement
Split photos of Taylor Swift and Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Sources said Taylor has blacklisted Kim over her history with Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift's decision to axe Kardashian from her guest list stems from the pop sensation's long and bruising history with West, 48, which also ignited public debate about celebrity bullying and misogyny.

Their feud dates back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when West – who has been branded a "nutty Nazi" by critics over his recent string of anti-Semitic outbursts on social media – infamously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to declare Beyoncé should have won instead.

Years later, the controversy deepened when West's 2016 track Famous included the line: "I made that b---- famous."

Kardashian then released a recording of a phone call that appeared to show Swift approving the lyric.

Swift has always maintained she was misrepresented.

"You cannot approve a song you haven't heard," she said, calling the incident a "character assassination."

Article continues below advertisement

Healing, Boundaries, and Protecting Peace

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor has been planning the 'wedding of the decade' with fiancé Travis Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2023 interview, Swift reflected on its personal toll by saying: "I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

The singer's friends say that although she has long since forgiven West, she has not forgotten.

"Taylor's determined to keep her wedding free from any kind of drama," said a source close to the singer. "What happened with Kanye really hurt her. Having Kim there would just bring all that pain back, and she's not prepared to go through it again."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: 'What Does He Have on Him?' How Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Pinning His Hopes of Early Release on a Donald Trump Pardon

Housewives stars furious over being treated like second-class citizens as the franchise fades fast.

EXCLUSIVE: Housewives in Crisis! Reality TV Queens Livid Over 'Being Treated Like Second-class Citizens' and Feeling 'Abandoned' as Franchise Continues to Fade

Article continues below advertisement

Kim 'Hurt but Unsurprised' as Guest List Stirs Buzz

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Doubts remain over whether Blake Lively will make Swift’s wedding guest list.

Kardashian, 45, is said to be "hurt but unsurprised."

A Hollywood insider close to Kim's circle said: "Kim had hoped the tension would fade with time. She genuinely respects Taylor's achievements and was ready to let the past go. Still, she gets why Taylor wants to keep her distance and protect her own peace."

But tensions have resurfaced in recent months after it emerged Swift's new album Life Of A Showgirl included the song Cancelled!, which fans speculated referenced her fallout with several former friends.

The singer has never confirmed the link, but her lyrics about "snakes in designer heels" reignited speculation about old betrayals.

Swift's close friends such as Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez are expected to attend her wedding, but doubts remain over whether Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds – once among Swift's closest confidantes – will make the cut.

Insiders insist Swift's focus when it comes to her wedding remains firmly on joy rather than grudges.

"Taylor's happy, confident, and setting her own boundaries," said a music industry insider. "Her wedding is all about love and trust – she just wants positive energy around her. After everything she's been through, she's entitled to decide who's in and who's out."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.