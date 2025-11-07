Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Team Member Quits After Just Months On The Job — Inside Her 'Cutthroat' Ways Including 'Micromanaging' People and 4 A.M. Emails

Meghan Markle has been hit with more 'diva' allegations after another employee quit on her and Prince Harry.

Nov. 7 2025, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle has lost another member of her team, bringing the total count of employees to quit on the diva duchess to 23 since she married Prince Harry in 2018, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claimed the recent departure of publicist Emily Robinson, who served as the Sussexes' Director of Communications for four short months, is more proof of how unbearable Meghan's demands are.

Another One Bites the Dust

A royal insider claimed: "Meghan is very particular and doesn't take a lot of bulls---.

"She's a strict boss. She knows what she wants, she's cutthroat, and I think if you don't align with her and what she wants, she doesn't like you and you're gone!"

Robinson, a Netflix alum who worked on projects including the royal drama series The Crown, worked for Meghan and Harry from late May to late October 2025.

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The couple have had 23 employees quit on them since giving up their royal duties in 2020.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry claimed Robinson's departure was simply due to the publicist completing her project-based work for the mother-of-two's lifestyle Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, in addition to other duties.

However, the high staff turnover in the House of Sussex has triggered more talk that Meghan is a miserable boss.

While discussing the nearly two dozen employees who have jumped ship, the source claimed: "She has a particular style, and a lot of people can’t handle it."

Meghan's 'Micromanager' Reputation

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Source claimed Markle's a 'micromanager' and 'people are scared of her.'

"She's known to email at 4 A.M., and she'll say, 'You don't need to respond to me right away.' But since she's a micromanager, people are scared of her and they feel that they must respond at that hour," the source claimed. "Many of her workers feel a lot of pressure."

This is far from the first time Meghan has faced brutal rumors accusing her of having a bad attitude and fostering a toxic work environment.

Jason Knauf, the couple's former communications secretary, previously alleged the former Suits star bullied two assistants out of the royal household.

Since the couple gave up their full time royal duties and moved to Montecito, California, where they're raising their two young kids Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, staffers have called the duchess a "dictator in high heels."

Sources further alleged Meghan's haughty disposition has turned off A-list celebrities who once considered the couple friends.

Tipsters reportedly claimed the couple has been iced out by Barack and Michelle Obama, George and Amal Clooney, Victoria and David Beckham, among others.

Adding to rumors was the less-than-warm welcome Harry and Meghan received by fans at Dodgers Stadium in her hometown of Los Angeles when they were booed at a World Series Game.

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Staffers reportedly branded Markle the 'dictator in high heels.'

Other royal sources claimed Harry is fed-up with his social status being dragged through the mud over rumors of his wife's behavior.

Royal biographer Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, observed: "When he comes (to Britain), he becomes the focus of attention … But of course, he is 'spare' to Meghan."

The insider added: "She's a bully. If she doesn't get her way, she'll come after you. Everyone experienced that in the palace, and her behavior hasn’t changed."

Meghan has denied all allegations against her – and a representative previously claimed the rumors were part of a "calculated smear campaign."

