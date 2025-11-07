'Struggling' Donald Trump, 79, Forces Veep J.D. Vance to Answer Tricky Questions for Him — as Health Concerns Hit an All-Time High Following Mysterious MRI
Nov. 7 2025, Published 5:33 p.m. ET
"Dozy Don" was back in full effect Thursday night, as President Trump seemingly struggled – and failed – to stay awake during a crucial dinner with Central Asian countries at the White House, RadarOnline.com can report.
The tuckered-out Trump was forced to pass some questions from reporters off to his second-in-command, JD Vance, as he was too sleepy to field them.
Tough Questions to Vance
During the evening dinner gathering, Trump, 79, was asked a question about Kazakhstan that he felt Vance would be better to answer.
Trump turned to Vance and said: "You want to answer that, please?" before the veep rattled off a response. When a Fox News reporter followed up with a query about the ongoing congressional shutdown, the president once again passed the buck.
"You wanna go with it?" he mumbled as Vance obediently stepped up.
Online, Trump's biggest critic, California Governor Gavin Newsom, seized on the slumbering leader, tweeting a picture of a closed-eyed Trump, while screaming in all-caps: "DOZY DON IS BACK!"
Under the tweet, Newsom's followers piled on.
"Very ironic after all the grief he gave to 'sleepy Joe'. What a hypocrite," one person commented, as another noted: "Healthy people don't fall asleep in the middle of a meeting with a room full of people."
A third wondered: "If you fall asleep at work, that’s generally grounds for the boss to fire the person. Does this mean he's out, or does that rule only apply to us peasants?"
Gavin Newsom Attacks
Newsom has made a habit of pointing out whenever Trump seems to nod off. Last month, he mocked and ridiculed the president online for appearing to fall asleep during a White House roundtable, as concern for his mental health reaches new highs.
Video from a Republican roundtable event revealed Trump's eyelids drooping repeatedly as he stared emotionlessly while a speaker droned on.
Newsom, 57, shared a clip of the moment, and bashed: "Honestly thought this was a still image when I first started watching."
Later, the governor's press office doubled down on the sarcasm, retweeting the same clip, only this time slamming in all caps: "DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH 'TYLENOL??'"
More Worries for Trump
Trump's quick shut-eye comes as experts continue to speculate if the oldest occupant of the White House could be showing signs of dementia.
Several Washington insiders told legendary journalist Seymour Hersh, who writes on Substack, there are serious concerns over Trump's "increasing mental disorganization and inability to focus at high-level meetings."
They pointed to the president's constant need to take credit for ending international conflicts and wars.
Trump has repeatedly taken credit for ending no fewer than seven wars since returning to office in January, and did so once more during his lengthy speech to US military leaders.
'Dementia Don' Concerns
Trump's puzzling public speeches, often filled with ramblings that veer way off topic, have medical experts worried that deeper issues may be at play.
Clinical psychologist Dr Harry Segal said: "First, from his malignant narcissism, that is a severe narcissistic personality disorder which results in Trump's lack of empathy for others, his compulsive lying, his criminal behavior."
The expert added he and fellow clinical psychologist Dr John Gartner have been chronicling Trump's "incipient dementia."
Psychotherapist Gartner previously claimed "there is absolutely no doubt" Trump has dementia.