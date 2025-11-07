'Struggling' Donald Trump, 79, Forces Veep J.D. Vance to Answer Tricky Questions for Him — as Health Concerns Hit an All-Time High Following Mysterious MRI 

The tuckered-out Trump was forced to pass some questions from reporters off to his second-in-command, JD Vance , as he was too sleepy to field them.

"Dozy Don" was back in full effect Thursday night, as President Trump seemingly struggled – and failed – to stay awake during a crucial dinner with Central Asian countries at the White House , RadarOnline.com can report.

During the evening dinner gathering, Trump, 79, was asked a question about Kazakhstan that he felt Vance would be better to answer.

Trump turned to Vance and said: "You want to answer that, please?" before the veep rattled off a response. When a Fox News reporter followed up with a query about the ongoing congressional shutdown, the president once again passed the buck.

"You wanna go with it?" he mumbled as Vance obediently stepped up.