Moving On Herself! Former Co-Host of 'The View' Admits She Quit Controversial Talk Show... Before Producers Fired Her

While Shepherd was able to joke about being fired from The View, she was a little more serious during a June episode of Sherri.

She explained, "Firing is not necessarily a bad thing. It's like when I got fired from The View, I was sitting there and looking in the mirror in my dressing room, and I said, 'Oh my gosh, Lord, what am I going to do?' Because I've been doing The View for seven years. I live out here. I don't know. I'm older. I don't know if Hollywood is going to remember me. And you know, and I remember a soft, still voice said, 'Do you trust me?'"

Shepherd then recalled that, immediately after leaving The View, she landed a role in Kevin Hart's film Ride Along, followed by an offer to play the evil stepmother in a Broadway production of Cinderella starring Keke Palmer, and the jobs kept coming.

"After they let me go, I never was lacking in paying any of my bills, everything. So I tell people, don't look at getting fired as a bad thing," the star continued, telling viewers to see it as God closing the door on one thing and having the excitement to ask, "Okay, well then what's next? We're going to have a good time."