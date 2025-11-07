Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Faked Cancer Treatment' to 'Avoid Having to Spend Time' With his 'Traitor' Son Prince Harry

Photo of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles allegedly faked having cancer treatment to dodge time with Harry.

Nov. 7 2025, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

King Charles pretended to have a medical appointment during his cancer treatment to cut short an uncomfortable meeting with his estranged son Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The incident is revealed in royal biographer Robert Jobson's upcoming new book The Windsor Legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Forced to Meet Uninvited

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles allegedly pretended to have a medical procedure to cut short a visit from Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

He writes the 75-year-old monarch – still reeling from months of public criticism from Harry and his wife Meghan Markle – was irritated and exhausted by his son and his partner's constant attacks on the royal family at the time, which came with the launch of the pair's Netflix docuseries in which The Firm was mocked and shamed.

Jobson wrote: "The King, who'd broken the news of his cancer to Harry in a phone call, had started treatment straight away. He was undergoing chemotherapy and felt a strong need for peace and quiet.

"The last thing he needed was any drama – yet, without an invitation, Harry took it upon himself to fly over to see his father. The King had planned to spend the weekend at Sandringham in Norfolk, so he was irritated at being forced to wait in London until his son arrived.

Article continues below advertisement

Faked Procedure Ends Meeting

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Harry flew uninvited to see his father amid the fallout from 'Spare' and the Netflix series.

Article continues below advertisement

"Their meeting was brief, around 30 minutes. Wary of letting Harry prolong it, Charles had pre-arranged for the meeting to be interrupted with a warning that it was time for a medical procedure.

"His son left soon afterwards. In fact, there was no procedure scheduled and there never had been. Instead, the King flew straight to Sandringham on a helicopter that had been standing by for his delayed journey.

"As for William, he stayed away. He had zero interest in spending time with his brother."

Article continues below advertisement

Bitter Rift Deepens

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

The King, undergoing chemotherapy, seeks peace and avoids prolonged drama.

Article continues below advertisement

The revelation comes amid one of the most bitter royal rifts in modern history. Relations between Charles and Harry collapsed after the release of the Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare and the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, which aired explosive allegations against the Royal Family.

In both, Harry, now 41, accused his father of emotional neglect and his stepmother, Queen Camilla, of leaking stories to the press.

Jobson said: "Harry's relentless attacks on his family seemed unstoppable until a sudden Palace announcement stopped him in his tracks: his father was suffering from cancer."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Prince William vows never to divorce Kate Middleton as he reflects on his parents' split and past mistakes.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Divorce Will Never Be an Option' for Prince William and Kate Middleton – as the Future King Admits He's Haunted by Parents' Split and Vows Not to Repeat Their 'Mistakes'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson

Another Royal Sex Scandal: Disgraced Prince Andrew's Ex Sarah Ferguson 'Had a Whirlwind Affair While Pregnant With Daughter Princess Eugenie,' According to Resurfaced Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Civil but Frosty Reunion

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Palace insiders described the reunion as civil but frosty, with no real affection exchanged.

A royal insider said: "The King was furious that Harry tried to turn even that moment into a publicity stunt. He wanted peace and rest, not more drama. When Harry announced he was flying over uninvited, the mood inside Clarence House was tense. Everyone knew the visit would be brief."

Insiders described their reunion in February 2024, just after Charles announced to the world he had cancer, as frosty and businesslike.

One source said: "Charles was courteous but clearly detached. There was no hug, no real affection. He wanted to keep things civil, but he had no desire to dig back into the past or stir up old tensions."

At the time, the Palace had announced the King had begun cancer treatment following a hospital procedure. His feud with Harry has only deepened since. The pair did come together for a "peace summit" earlier this year, with a meeting over tea lasting under an hour.

But ever since there have been rumblings Charles feared Harry had leaked details of their talks. Harry's recent comments that he "didn't know how much longer my father has" were also seen by courtiers as deeply inappropriate.

A senior royal aide said: "That comment was the breaking point for the King. He now views Harry as someone who's turned his back on the family – a man who traded loyalty for attention and profit. All trust between father and son is now gone."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.