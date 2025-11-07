EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Faked Cancer Treatment' to 'Avoid Having to Spend Time' With his 'Traitor' Son Prince Harry
Nov. 7 2025, Published 5:13 p.m. ET
King Charles pretended to have a medical appointment during his cancer treatment to cut short an uncomfortable meeting with his estranged son Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The incident is revealed in royal biographer Robert Jobson's upcoming new book The Windsor Legacy.
Forced to Meet Uninvited
He writes the 75-year-old monarch – still reeling from months of public criticism from Harry and his wife Meghan Markle – was irritated and exhausted by his son and his partner's constant attacks on the royal family at the time, which came with the launch of the pair's Netflix docuseries in which The Firm was mocked and shamed.
Jobson wrote: "The King, who'd broken the news of his cancer to Harry in a phone call, had started treatment straight away. He was undergoing chemotherapy and felt a strong need for peace and quiet.
"The last thing he needed was any drama – yet, without an invitation, Harry took it upon himself to fly over to see his father. The King had planned to spend the weekend at Sandringham in Norfolk, so he was irritated at being forced to wait in London until his son arrived.
Faked Procedure Ends Meeting
"Their meeting was brief, around 30 minutes. Wary of letting Harry prolong it, Charles had pre-arranged for the meeting to be interrupted with a warning that it was time for a medical procedure.
"His son left soon afterwards. In fact, there was no procedure scheduled and there never had been. Instead, the King flew straight to Sandringham on a helicopter that had been standing by for his delayed journey.
"As for William, he stayed away. He had zero interest in spending time with his brother."
Bitter Rift Deepens
The revelation comes amid one of the most bitter royal rifts in modern history. Relations between Charles and Harry collapsed after the release of the Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare and the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, which aired explosive allegations against the Royal Family.
In both, Harry, now 41, accused his father of emotional neglect and his stepmother, Queen Camilla, of leaking stories to the press.
Jobson said: "Harry's relentless attacks on his family seemed unstoppable until a sudden Palace announcement stopped him in his tracks: his father was suffering from cancer."
Civil but Frosty Reunion
A royal insider said: "The King was furious that Harry tried to turn even that moment into a publicity stunt. He wanted peace and rest, not more drama. When Harry announced he was flying over uninvited, the mood inside Clarence House was tense. Everyone knew the visit would be brief."
Insiders described their reunion in February 2024, just after Charles announced to the world he had cancer, as frosty and businesslike.
One source said: "Charles was courteous but clearly detached. There was no hug, no real affection. He wanted to keep things civil, but he had no desire to dig back into the past or stir up old tensions."
At the time, the Palace had announced the King had begun cancer treatment following a hospital procedure. His feud with Harry has only deepened since. The pair did come together for a "peace summit" earlier this year, with a meeting over tea lasting under an hour.
But ever since there have been rumblings Charles feared Harry had leaked details of their talks. Harry's recent comments that he "didn't know how much longer my father has" were also seen by courtiers as deeply inappropriate.
A senior royal aide said: "That comment was the breaking point for the King. He now views Harry as someone who's turned his back on the family – a man who traded loyalty for attention and profit. All trust between father and son is now gone."