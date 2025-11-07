EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Faked Cancer Treatment' to 'Avoid Having to Spend Time' With his 'Traitor' Son Prince Harry

A royal insider said: "The King was furious that Harry tried to turn even that moment into a publicity stunt. He wanted peace and rest, not more drama. When Harry announced he was flying over uninvited, the mood inside Clarence House was tense. Everyone knew the visit would be brief."

Insiders described their reunion in February 2024, just after Charles announced to the world he had cancer, as frosty and businesslike.

One source said: "Charles was courteous but clearly detached. There was no hug, no real affection. He wanted to keep things civil, but he had no desire to dig back into the past or stir up old tensions."

At the time, the Palace had announced the King had begun cancer treatment following a hospital procedure. His feud with Harry has only deepened since. The pair did come together for a "peace summit" earlier this year, with a meeting over tea lasting under an hour.

But ever since there have been rumblings Charles feared Harry had leaked details of their talks. Harry's recent comments that he "didn't know how much longer my father has" were also seen by courtiers as deeply inappropriate.

A senior royal aide said: "That comment was the breaking point for the King. He now views Harry as someone who's turned his back on the family – a man who traded loyalty for attention and profit. All trust between father and son is now gone."