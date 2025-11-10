'Completely Deranged': Candace Owens Fires Back at 'Liar' Ben Shapiro Over Claims She Accused Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika of 'Killing Her Husband'
Nov. 10 2025, Published 6:54 p.m. ET
A war has broken out between far-right influencers Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro after he claimed she accused Charlie Kirk's widow Erika of "killing her husband," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Owens, 36, lashed out at Shapiro on social media following his appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, during which he slammed the podcast host for investigating the Turning Point USA co-founder's assassination.
Owens Fires Back at Shapiro
Shapiro joined Megyn Kelly for a live-taping of her SiriusXM show in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday, November 7.
Owens wasted no time making her feelings about Shapiro known after he discussed Kirk's death during the taping.
"Ben Shapiro took the stage last night with @megynkelly and lied through his teeth. He said that I accused Erika Kirk of murdering Charlie Kirk," she wrote on X. "This quite literally is made up out of thin air. Looking forward to responding to him on my show later today."
Still fuming over Shapiro's words, Owens continued to go after the political commentator in a follow-up post.
She continued: "That is beyond smearing. He tried to pressure Megyn Kelly to make a statement about me by lying through his teeth and EXPLICITLY stating that I accused Erika Kirk of killing her husband.
"And then saying it was an evil that Megyn had to condemn. He is completely deranged."
Since Kirk was gunned down while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10, Owens has shared screenshots of personal conversations she had with the right-wing influencer, in which he seemingly predicted his death, and promoted conspiracy theories about who actually killed the young father.
Owens' actions in the wake of Kirk's death led to accusations she was profiting off the tragedy.
During the live podcast taping, Shapiro got into a heated spat with Kelly over Kirk's assassination, which included him questioning the former news host on why she refused to say whether or not she thought Owens was "evil" for promoting the conspiracy theories.
Shapiro said: "We're professionals, we're in a business where people comment on what we say publicly. You know, again. this is why, you know, I think you and I differ on our angle with regard to, for example, Candace Owens."
"I think that what Candace Owens is doing right now is evil. It is evil what she is doing right now, OK? And I say that, again–" Shapiro continued before Kelly interrupted.
Shapiro Calls Out Kelly's 'Hypocrisy' Over Owens
"But what — like I didn't opine on whether it’s evil or not. But my position is: it's really none of my business and–" Kelly tried to explain before she was cut-off by Shapiro.
"Why is it — but I have a question: why is it none of your business?" Shapiro interjected. "I mean, you comment on these things for a living."
Kelly fired back, "I'm not mother of the internet," to which her guest responded, "No, but if this were on the left and somebody were accusing Charlie Kirk of his wife having murdered him, I assume that you would be talking about it."