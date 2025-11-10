EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry's Real Feelings About Orlando Bloom and His Gorgeous Actress Pal Revealed — After Pair Mocked Singer Over Her 'Cheesy' Blue Origin Space Flight Trip
Nov. 10 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Katy Perry is brushing off mockery from her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom and actress Rachel Lynn Matthews, telling friends she "doesn't care" because she's "too happy" dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The 41-year-old singer became the target of viral ridicule after Bloom, 48, was photographed at a Halloween party with Matthews, 32, who dressed up as Perry in a blue catsuit identical to the one the star wore for her Blue Origin space flight earlier this year.
Halloween Stunt Sparks Viral Backlash
Matthews completed the look with a black wig and a staged photo of herself kissing the ground – mimicking Perry's much-memed and much-trolled post-flight moment – before posting the caption: "Take up space!"
The image quickly spread online, prompting backlash against Bloom for what many fans called a "disrespectful" jab at the mother of his five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.
Perry Stays Unfazed
Perry is said to be "completely unfazed" by the stunt.
A close friend of the performer said: "Katy finds the whole thing ridiculous. She's too busy living her best life with Justin to care about cheap shots. If Orlando and Rachel think she's losing sleep over a Halloween costume, they're dreaming."
The singer faced heavy trolling earlier this year after her Blue Origin space flight, an 11-minute trip criticized for its $450,000 ticket price and environmental impact.
Social media users mocked Perry's emotional reaction as she kissed the ground after landing, calling the moment "cringe," "cheesy" and "totally out of touch."
New Romance With Justin Trudeau
Perry's relationship with Trudeau, 53, was first rumored in July when they were spotted dining together in Montreal.
Last month, they were photographed kissing aboard Perry's 24-meter yacht Caravelle off Santa Barbara, California.
A witness said: "They were completely wrapped up in each other, laughing and touching constantly. It didn't look like a fling – it looked like something real."
Friends say the relationship has given Perry "a new sense of calm."
One insider added: "Justin treats her with real respect and attention. After everything she went through with Orlando, it's a relief for her to be with someone genuine who isn't caught up in drama."
Moving On and Focusing on the Future
Bloom, meanwhile, has been seen at The Rex Rooms, a private cocktail bar in Chelsea, reportedly "getting cozy" with a mystery brunette. Perry, who was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, recently released the single Bandaids, which appears to allude to her breakup with Bloom.
In the gory music video, she survives a series of near-fatal accidents before spotting a daisy – a nod to her daughter.
"Bandaids is really about recovery and release," said a source.
"It's her way of telling everyone she's moved forward with her life and has no interest in dwelling on the past." A friend added: "Katy just finds the costume stuff silly. She thinks it's childish. Her energy is on love and the future – not anything or anyone she's already left behind."