EXCLUSIVE: Lily Allen 'Fuming' Her X-Rated Album Dragging Ex-Husband David Harbour's Name Through the Mud Has Failed to Derail His Hollywood Career — As He Lands Huge New Role
Nov. 10 2025, Published 6:33 p.m. ET
Lily Allen is "furious" her blistering new album, which lays bare her failed marriage to David Harbour, has done little to dent his career – as the Stranger Things star has just landed a major Hollywood role alongside Patricia Arquette.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 40-year-old singer released West End Girl last month, a raw and explicit record detailing the couple's turbulent four-year marriage and her discovery of his alleged infidelities.
Harbour Unscathed by X-Rated Album
But while the album sparked headlines for its X-rated lyrics and brutal honesty, Harbour, 50, appears to have emerged unscathed – signing on to star in Evil Genius, a true-crime thriller directed by Friends actress Courteney Cox.
The film, inspired by the 2018 Netflix documentary of the same name, will follow the infamous "pizza bomber" case – a darkly comic story that begins with the death of a man forced to rob a bank with a bomb strapped to his neck.
Cox said: "I've been fascinated by Evil Genius since I first saw the documentary. It's stranger than fiction. At moments darkly funny and yet deeply emotional – a story about love, loneliness, and manipulation."
Allen's Frustration Over Harbour's Success
Allen's circle say the singer is "fuming" Harbour's career remains intact despite her exposing what she described as his "betrayals" on new songs such as Madeline and Tennis.
The record, Allen's first in seven years, includes provocative lyrics referencing sex, deceit, and heartbreak.
On Madeline, Allen sings: "I can't trust anything that comes out of his mouth," while Tennis sees her confronting a woman after finding a message from her on her partner's phone."
Friends Describe Singer's Emotional Investment
"Lily really believed this record would rattle things for David," said a friend of the singer. "She put her whole heart into it – the pain, the rage, the rawness. She thought it might crack his polished Hollywood image a bit, but instead he's thriving. It's driving her mad."
Another source close to Allen added: "She didn't make West End Girl to destroy him, but she did want the truth out there. Seeing him shrug it off and move on to new projects makes her feel dismissed. It's like he's rewriting their story while she's the one laying herself bare in the music."
Harbour Focused on Career, Critics Praise Album
Harbour, who has been promoting the final season of Stranger Things, broke his silence on their split in September, saying: "You either accept your path completely and realize that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey."
Asked what he would change about his life, he replied: "I would change either everything or nothing."
The actor has not commented publicly on West End Girl or its content. Insiders say he is focused on his upcoming projects, including Evil Genius, which also stars Michael Chernus, Danielle Macdonald and Tom McCarthy.
Meanwhile, critics have hailed Allen's album as her boldest yet – a blend of confessional storytelling and sexually charged revenge anthems.
"It's Lily at her boldest," said a music insider. "Songs like "Bitter Tea" and "Bedroom Politics" show she's taking her power back. The record is fierce and unapologetic – but David's refusal to respond makes the whole thing cut that much deeper."
Another industry figure said: "She's frustrated that the man she directly calls out is still booking major roles. For Lily, this album was deeply personal and cathartic – but for David and his stellar career, it's like it barely registered."