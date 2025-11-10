Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Mocked as 'An Utter Bimbo' Over Failing Bar Exam — As She 'Goes Back to What She Does Best' by Flashing Her Flesh on Instagram

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian faced ridicule over her bar exam announcement and returned to Instagram antics.

Nov. 10 2025, Updated 6:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kim Kardashian has been branded "an utter bimbo" after failing her bar exam for the second time – with the reality star-turned-entrepreneur now returning to what fans called her "comfort zone" by posting a series of sultry bikini photos to Instagram.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 45-year-old reality star shared her latest revealing set of images online hours after confirming she had not passed the challenging test – part of her years-long effort to qualify as a lawyer through California's alternative Law Office Study Program.

Article continues below advertisement

Back to Bikini Posts After Bar Exam Setback

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian failed her bar exam for the second time.

Article continues below advertisement

Her post – captioned only with a palm tree emoji – showed Kardashian posing in a studded bikini top at a beachfront villa on the private Caribbean island of Mustique, taken during sister Kendall Jenner's 30th birthday celebrations.

While the post racked up millions of likes within hours, an army of trolls have accused Kardashian of using them to deflect from her legal disappointment.

"Fail the bar, post your t*ts online," wrote one user on X.

Another sneered: "Kim's back doing what she does best," while yet another keyboard warrior added: "The courtroom can wait – at least you have your boobs."

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders Support Her Confidence

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Trolls mocked her for using photos to deflect from her exam disappointment.

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to Kardashian dismissed the backlash, insisting the star "isn't taking the criticism to heart."

The insider said: "Kim knows people love to mock her when she shows skin, but she's learned to ignore it. She's proud of the work she's put into law and equally proud of the career that made her who she is. She's not going to apologize for looking good."

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian Responds to Exam Result

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

A source said Kardashian ignored the criticism and remained proud.

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian confirmed her flop exam result in a statement on social media, saying: "Well… I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV."

She was referencing her role on the new Hulu legal drama All's Fair – which has led to TV critics mauling her performance as beyond wooden.

Kardashian added in her post: "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination."

She went on: "Falling short isn't failure – it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more. Let's Go!!!!!!!!!!"

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Britnery Spears, Sean and Jayden Federline

EXCLUSIVE: Why Britney Spears' Sons are 'Devastated' Their Car-Crash Mom Has Made a Comeback on Instagram

George Clooney missed Julia Roberts' big event to spend time with wife Amal, as divorce rumors swirl.

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney 'Blew Off' Pal Julia Roberts on Her Big Night – as Actor Decided to Focus on Date Night With Wife Amal Amid Divorce Rumors

Article continues below advertisement

Mixed Public Opinion on Her Approach

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Kardashian had no plans to slow down despite online trolling.

Despite her upbeat tone, some legal professionals have questioned her approach.

"Sharing bikini pics right after failing the bar doesn't exactly project dedication," said one Los Angeles-based legal industry source.

"It plays into the idea that she cares more about publicity than her legal goals – which is a shame, because she's genuinely done important work in justice reform."

Kardashian's six-year legal pursuit, inspired by her late father Robert Kardashian – who infamously defended O.J. Simpson in 1995 – has included advocacy for clemency cases and funding for prison reform initiatives.

Earlier this year, she graduated from her law program and celebrated with a small ceremony at her Los Angeles home, where her mentors praised her "fierce desire to fight for justice."

Another insider said Kardashian has no plans to slow down despite the online trolling. "She's dealt with name-calling her whole life," they said.

"Whenever someone labels her a bimbo, she ends up proving them wrong. This situation is no exception."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.