EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Mocked as 'An Utter Bimbo' Over Failing Bar Exam — As She 'Goes Back to What She Does Best' by Flashing Her Flesh on Instagram
Nov. 10 2025, Updated 6:19 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has been branded "an utter bimbo" after failing her bar exam for the second time – with the reality star-turned-entrepreneur now returning to what fans called her "comfort zone" by posting a series of sultry bikini photos to Instagram.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 45-year-old reality star shared her latest revealing set of images online hours after confirming she had not passed the challenging test – part of her years-long effort to qualify as a lawyer through California's alternative Law Office Study Program.
Back to Bikini Posts After Bar Exam Setback
Her post – captioned only with a palm tree emoji – showed Kardashian posing in a studded bikini top at a beachfront villa on the private Caribbean island of Mustique, taken during sister Kendall Jenner's 30th birthday celebrations.
While the post racked up millions of likes within hours, an army of trolls have accused Kardashian of using them to deflect from her legal disappointment.
"Fail the bar, post your t*ts online," wrote one user on X.
Another sneered: "Kim's back doing what she does best," while yet another keyboard warrior added: "The courtroom can wait – at least you have your boobs."
Insiders Support Her Confidence
A source close to Kardashian dismissed the backlash, insisting the star "isn't taking the criticism to heart."
The insider said: "Kim knows people love to mock her when she shows skin, but she's learned to ignore it. She's proud of the work she's put into law and equally proud of the career that made her who she is. She's not going to apologize for looking good."
Kardashian Responds to Exam Result
Kardashian confirmed her flop exam result in a statement on social media, saying: "Well… I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV."
She was referencing her role on the new Hulu legal drama All's Fair – which has led to TV critics mauling her performance as beyond wooden.
Kardashian added in her post: "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination."
She went on: "Falling short isn't failure – it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more. Let's Go!!!!!!!!!!"
Mixed Public Opinion on Her Approach
Despite her upbeat tone, some legal professionals have questioned her approach.
"Sharing bikini pics right after failing the bar doesn't exactly project dedication," said one Los Angeles-based legal industry source.
"It plays into the idea that she cares more about publicity than her legal goals – which is a shame, because she's genuinely done important work in justice reform."
Kardashian's six-year legal pursuit, inspired by her late father Robert Kardashian – who infamously defended O.J. Simpson in 1995 – has included advocacy for clemency cases and funding for prison reform initiatives.
Earlier this year, she graduated from her law program and celebrated with a small ceremony at her Los Angeles home, where her mentors praised her "fierce desire to fight for justice."
Another insider said Kardashian has no plans to slow down despite the online trolling. "She's dealt with name-calling her whole life," they said.
"Whenever someone labels her a bimbo, she ends up proving them wrong. This situation is no exception."