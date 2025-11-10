EXCLUSIVE: Why Britney Spears' Sons are 'Devastated' Their Car-Crash Mom Has Made a Comeback on Instagram
Nov. 10 2025, Published 6:06 p.m. ET
Britney Spears' teenage sons are "devastated" by her sudden return to Instagram after believing she had finally stepped away from the platform they feel has fueled years of chaos and humiliation.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 43-year-old pop star reactivated her account on Saturday, November 8, less than a week after deleting it following a string of troubling posts.
Sons Shocked by Mother's Return
But her comeback – marked by a new lingerie-clad video and a cryptic caption about "boundaries" and "the devil in the details" – has left her sons Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19, heartbroken.
Both had thought she was taking a permanent break from the social media site they blame for deepening their estrangement from her.
Concerns Over Erratic Posts
Spears, whose Instagram antics have often drawn concern, shared the new post without acknowledging her brief disappearance.
"So much has happened this year, it's crazy," she wrote. "I try to live within my means and the book Draw the Circle is an incredible perspective... it's important to do you and keep it simple."
Her return follows months of increasingly erratic updates – including videos of pole dancing, semi-nude selfies, and clips in which she appeared bruised and disoriented.
The posts reignited public concern about her mental health and came amid renewed feuding with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 47, who recently published a memoir accusing the singer of substance abuse and disturbing behavior during their marriage.
Family Sources Reveal Heartbreak
Sources close to the family say Sean and Jayden, who live in Hawaii with Federline, had hoped their mother's absence from Instagram was permanent.
"The boys really thought she'd logged off for good," said one insider.
"They've been embarrassed for years by the half-naked dancing videos and the strange rambling captions. They just want her to get help, not attention."
Another source added: "Britney's Instagram has been a sore point for a long time. The boys have begged her to stop posting the topless and raunchy stuff because it's mortifying for them. They love her, but they can't handle seeing their mom like that online. Her coming back now – after everything – feels like another slap in the face."
Spears Views Posts as Freedom, Fans Divided
Friends of Spears say she sees her social media presence as a way to "reclaim her freedom" after 13 years under her controversial conservatorship.
"Britney believes she's finally taking charge of her own life and how she's seen," said a source close to the singer.
"In her mind, the posts are about freedom and creativity, not shock value. What she doesn't grasp is how upsetting and uncomfortable it's been for her boys to watch."
Spears' account, which has 42 million followers, has now been fully restored, with all previous posts visible.