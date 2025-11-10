EXCLUSIVE: Why Britney Spears' Sons are 'Devastated' Their Car-Crash Mom Has Made a Comeback on Instagram

Spears, whose Instagram antics have often drawn concern, shared the new post without acknowledging her brief disappearance.

"So much has happened this year, it's crazy," she wrote. "I try to live within my means and the book Draw the Circle is an incredible perspective... it's important to do you and keep it simple."

Her return follows months of increasingly erratic updates – including videos of pole dancing, semi-nude selfies, and clips in which she appeared bruised and disoriented.

The posts reignited public concern about her mental health and came amid renewed feuding with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 47, who recently published a memoir accusing the singer of substance abuse and disturbing behavior during their marriage.