EXCLUSIVE: Brittany Murphy Death Conspiracies Explode — Inside the Shocking 'Coverup' Claims Resurfacing Nearly 16 Years After the 'Clueless' Star's Tragic End

On the morning of December 20, 2009, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at the home Murphy shared with her husband, Simon Monjack.

Murphy was said to have collapsed in her bathroom and despite first responder's best efforts to resuscitate the Uptown Girls star, she was pronounced dead at 32-years-old.

While her death was labeled an accident and the cause was attributed to pneumonia with anemia and prescription drugs listed as secondary factors, the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death sparked conspiracy theories about the actress being killed.