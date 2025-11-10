Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Brittany Murphy Death Conspiracies Explode — Inside the Shocking 'Coverup' Claims Resurfacing Nearly 16 Years After the 'Clueless' Star's Tragic End

The late Brittany Murphy's birthday has unearthed a 'coverup' theory about her mysterious death.

Nov. 10 2025, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

Nearly 16 years after the tragic and shocking death of Brittany Murphy in December 2009, fans have continued to push for answers on what happened to the beloved Clueless star.

A death coverup conspiracy theory has since resurfaced on what would have been the actress' 48th birthday on November 10, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Murphy Collapses at Home

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Murphy died at age 32 on December 20, 2009.

On the morning of December 20, 2009, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at the home Murphy shared with her husband, Simon Monjack.

Murphy was said to have collapsed in her bathroom and despite first responder's best efforts to resuscitate the Uptown Girls star, she was pronounced dead at 32-years-old.

While her death was labeled an accident and the cause was attributed to pneumonia with anemia and prescription drugs listed as secondary factors, the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death sparked conspiracy theories about the actress being killed.

Murphy's Dad Fights for Answers

Murphy's dad Angelo Bertolotti sued the L.A. coroner's office and LAPD in his search for answers.

Murphy's distraught dad, Angelo Bertolotti, believed the investigation into the 8 Mile actress' sudden death had been bungled and later sued the coroner's office and Los Angeles Police Department in 2014.

Lab tests requested by Bertolotti revealed elevated levels of heavy metals in her system, suggesting the starlet may have been poisoned.

Despite numerous requests, Murphy's dad claimed the L.A. coroner's office refused to test the actress' hair and other specimens for any poisons, toxins or heavy metals.

Renowned Pathologist 'Can't Rule Out Murder'

After receiving the alarming lab results, Bertolotti enlisted the help of renowed pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht to investigate his daughter's death further.

Wecht said "it's impossible to rule out murder" and admitted he had "never seen … such heavy metals of significance in a body" in his medical career.

The pathologist added: "I believe from a professional standpoint it should have been mandatory and incumbent upon the medical examiner's office to run those tests."

Sadly, Bertolotti was still searching for answers about his daughter's death when he passed away in 2019.

At the time of Murphy's death, she was rail-thin and had prescription drugs in her system.

While her friends alleged she had been heavily using pain pills before she died at her home, her mother, Sharon Murphy, sister Pia Jo Reynolds and her husband all vehemently denied claims about the actress abusing medication or suffering from an eating disorder.

When Reynolds finally broke her silence, she said her sister's "death was heartbreaking."

She added: "I know a lot of accusations were made about her being on drugs and not eating.

"In pictures, it looks like she was super sick.

"I can't imagine Brittany being weak, but she was very dependent."

Despite acknowledging how "sick" Murphy looked before her death, her sister insisted the actress did not have a drug problem.

Reynolds said: "Still, I can say with all confidence in my heart she was not addicted to prescription drugs. No way."

