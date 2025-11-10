Sally Kirkland's Sad Last Days: Iconic Actress, 84, Enters Hospice After Dementia Battle Takes a Turn for the Worse
Nov. 10 2025, Published 5:24 p.m. ET
Legendary actress Sally Kirkland has entered hospice care, RadarOnline.com can confirm, as her battle with dementia worsens.
The 84-year-old Golden Globe winner is resting at a hospital in Palm Springs, California.
Kirkland's Ongoing Injuries
Kirkland has appeared in more than 250 film and television productions during her 60-year career. She won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and earned an Oscar nomination for her role in 1987's comedy-drama Anna.
Her family shared a troubling health update on their ongoing GoFundMe page.
"This past year Sally fractured her four bones in her neck, right wrist, and her left hip," the page reads. "While recovering she developed two separate life-threatening infections.
"The combination of these injuries and infections have required extensive hospitalizations and rehab beyond the 100 days insurance will cover.
"As the days pass, lack of proper care greatly diminishes Sally’s chance of a full recovery. However, with the right medical support, we know she has a strong chance of overcoming this setback and returning to the work she loves."
Kirkland's Money Woes
Although an accomplished actress, Kirkland's family said health care restrictions and bad investment advice have left her desolate.
"In 2021 SAG-AFTRA cancelled the supplement insurance for members over the age of 65 that served as members Medigap coverage.
"The chaotic and confusing transition to another Medigap policy was marked with significant challenges leaving Sally with extensive out-of-pocket costs that have exceeded her savings and monthly pension income.
"As a result today, she finds herself facing a significant health crisis—one that has not only affected her well-being but also requires urgent and quality medical care that she can no longer afford.
"While Sally has had a successful career as a working actor, due to bad advice from a financial advisor-business manager in 2007 during the market crash Sally lost the bulk of her investments and the money she made during the peak of her career."
'More Than a Friend'
Kirkland's crew thanked her fans for support, and personally shared what the legend means to them.
"For those of us putting together this campaign, Sally has been more than just a friend," the GoFundMe continues. "She has been a maternal figure, offering encouragement, wisdom, and love when it was needed most.
"For those who know Sally personally, she has been a limitless source of generosity, kindness, and unwavering spirit. And while she has meant so much to so many around her, she has never had the luxury of a life partner or children to lean on in difficult times.
"But she has always prioritized being there for others, given everything she has to her craft, her church, her friends, and her community."
An Actor and So Much More
Kirkland's acting career began when she joined an off-Broadway and trained under Lee Strasberg. It soon opened the door for her to play roles in Blue, Coming Apart, Private Benjamin, Big Bad Mama, Hawaii Five-O, Police Story, Charlie's Angels and Three's Company.
According to her website, Kirkland is also "an exhibited painter, poet and renowned acting coach," in addition to being an ordained minister in the Church of The Movement of Spiritual Inner Awareness.