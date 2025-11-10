Sally Kirkland's Sad Last Days: Iconic Actress, 84, Enters Hospice After Dementia Battle Takes a Turn for the Worse

Kirkland has appeared in more than 250 film and television productions during her 60-year career. She won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and earned an Oscar nomination for her role in 1987's comedy-drama Anna.

Her family shared a troubling health update on their ongoing GoFundMe page.

"This past year Sally fractured her four bones in her neck, right wrist, and her left hip," the page reads. "While recovering she developed two separate life-threatening infections.

"The combination of these injuries and infections have required extensive hospitalizations and rehab beyond the 100 days insurance will cover.

"As the days pass, lack of proper care greatly diminishes Sally’s chance of a full recovery. However, with the right medical support, we know she has a strong chance of overcoming this setback and returning to the work she loves."