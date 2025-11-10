The Allegations Are True: Bill Maher Confirms He Used to Pleasure Himself Before Taping 'Politically Incorrect' — Decades After a Bottle of Lotion Fueled Dirty Rumors
Nov. 10 2025, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
Comedian Bill Maher has come clean about his dirty pre-show routine and decades-old rumors accusing him of using an entire bottle of lotion to pleasure himself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comedian, 69, finally confessed to masturbating before taping his show, Politically Incorrect, in the 90s during a recent chat with actress Cheryl Hines on his Club Random podcast.
Hines Brings Up the 'Sock Rumor'
While the pair reflected on how long they've known each other, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star expressed embarrassment while recalling how she confronted Maher at a Vanity Fair party about a rumor accusing him of "masturbating into a sock."
The controversial comedian sarcastically noted how reports focused on him using "a sock" before adding: "I love the way things get embellished."
After years of dodging the rumor, Maher confessed there was truth to the decades-old gossip.
Maher Sets the Record Straight
Maher recalled reports at the time "said that I masturbated before the show in the dressing room."
"Why did they say that?" Hines asked, to which Maher chuckled, "Because I did."
He noted it did not happen "often," but the rumor was true.
The 69-year-old went on to explain how the deeply personal information came to light – and why he was pleasuring himself before work to begin with.
Maher Blames Pre-show Routine on 'Wild' Lifestyle
He said: "Here's the thing. This is the '90s. Okay. I mean, we taped every day or three days a week or something like that. You know, it was an everyday show."
Maher noted back then he was "a wild person" who often showed up to work late and hungover after a night out partying.
The comedian claimed the unusual routine developed out of a desperate need for some shut-eye before taping his show, because "I could always get a nap if I jerked off first."
His plan appeared to working until one day when he made a costly mistake.
Maher confessed the rumors started because "one time I forgot to remove the Jergens" from the bathroom.
Hines seemingly tried to make the podcast host feel less embarrassed about the story by noting, "So you did it in the bathroom. That's reasonable."
The comedian fired back: "That's what I said to Bill Clinton after the Monica Lewinsky scandal. You did it reasonably."
He later clarified there was never any "sock" and insisted he was "telling the truth and owning it."
The crude conversation continued as Hines circled back to their Vanity Fair party conversation and recalled asking Maher if he thought she looked like a politician's wife, which the comedian joked was a foreshadowing her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. serving in Donald Trump's cabinet as the nation's health secretary.
While Hines said she was referring to her hairstyle, Maher instead commented on her breasts and said they "looked great."
Maher added: "I can't believe at this point we have to make this statement clear, but I'm always an honest person. If your tits look great, I'm going to say your tits look great."