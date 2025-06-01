Bill Maher Shockingly Targets Cassie Ventura — Blasting New Mom for 'Choosing' to Stay With Abusive Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Saying She Loved 'Freak-Offs'

The talk show host zeroed in on Cassie's involvement, presenting text messages that he asserted illustrated her "enthusiastic consent" during their relationship.

Maher said, setting the stage for a controversial discussion: "We need to keep two thoughts in our head at the same time: One, Diddy is a bad dude — really bad. Like, the worst thing in rap since Hammer pants. A violent, sick f--- — I'm sorry, an alleged violent, sick f---. And we should lock him up and throw away the baby oil." He continued to address Cassie's role by implying that her enthusiasm would only serve to bolster Diddy's defense.

The Real Time host said: "If Diddy walks free, it will be because his lawyers can point to an endless stream of texts from Cassie expressing what's often called 'enthusiastic consent' to their sex life.

"If you're 'MeToo-ing' someone, it's not helpful to your case if you text him, 'me too!'"