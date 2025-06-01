Your tip
Home > News > Bill Maher

Bill Maher Shockingly Targets Cassie Ventura — Blasting New Mom for 'Choosing' to Stay With Abusive Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Saying She Loved 'Freak-Offs'

Composite photo of Bill Baher and Cassie Ventura
Source: HBO; MEGA

Bill Maher called out Cassie Ventura's role in Diddy's 'freak offs.'

Profile Image

June 1 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Bill Maher did not hold back as he criticized Cassie Ventura during Sean 'Diddy' Combs' explosive trial, claiming she "chose" to stay with the disgraced rap mogul, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bill Maher Takes on Diddy Trial

bill maher targets cassie ventura abusive ex sean diddy combs freak offs
Source: HBO

Bill Maher citing the '#MeToo movement' on his show.

The talk show host zeroed in on Cassie's involvement, presenting text messages that he asserted illustrated her "enthusiastic consent" during their relationship.

Maher said, setting the stage for a controversial discussion: "We need to keep two thoughts in our head at the same time: One, Diddy is a bad dude — really bad. Like, the worst thing in rap since Hammer pants. A violent, sick f--- — I'm sorry, an alleged violent, sick f---. And we should lock him up and throw away the baby oil." He continued to address Cassie's role by implying that her enthusiasm would only serve to bolster Diddy's defense.

The Real Time host said: "If Diddy walks free, it will be because his lawyers can point to an endless stream of texts from Cassie expressing what's often called 'enthusiastic consent' to their sex life.

"If you're 'MeToo-ing' someone, it's not helpful to your case if you text him, 'me too!'"

Bill Maher's New Rule

Source: YouTube

Among the text messages presented was one where Cassie simply stated: "I'm always ready to freak off."

Maher asserted that her decision to remain in the relationship only harmed her standing as a victim.

He declared: "It’s not victim-shaming to expect women to have the agency to leave toxic relationships. Quite the contrary, to not expect that is infantilizing." The host further emphasized: "I understand why it can be difficult for women to leave an abusive relationship, but this should be society's new grand bargain. We take every allegation seriously, but don't tell me anymore about your contemporaneous account that you said to two friends ten years ago. Tell the police right away.

"We're not in the 'no one listens to women or takes them seriously' era anymore. Operators are actually standing by to take your calls," he added, reinforcing the need for urgency when it comes to reporting abuse.

Have Times Changed?

bill maher targets cassie ventura abusive ex sean diddy combs freak offs
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura's texted with Diddy were shared.

Maher elaborated on the new rule he believes should be adopted: "If you're being abused, you've got to leave right away."

Applying this principle directly to Cassie's testimony against Diddy, he alluded to potential benefits she may glean from her association with the notorious figure: "When women felt, for good reason, that 'OG predators' like Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein would never be held accountable, why not at least get something out of it?"

Maher's Harsh Comments

diddy trial bombshell security intervened attacked cassie prince
Source: MEGA

Diddy is on trial for s-- trafficking and racketeering.

The host pulled no punches, suggesting that future discussions around abuse must also reflect the realities of stardom.

He quipped: "If you want a No.1 record so bad, you'll take a No.1 in the face, some of that is on you." In a pointed historical comparison, Maher referenced the tumultuous relationship between Ike and Tina Turner: "R&B singer Ike Turner was a psycho, just like Diddy. But in an era when there was no movement to help her, Tina Turner somehow got away — she did it with 36 cents in her pocket and a mobile card."

