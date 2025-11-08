Gone Too Far? Controversial Comic Bill Maher Sparks Liberal Meltdown With Sick Joke About Ex-Veep Dick Cheney's Death

Blowhard Bill Maher got a taste of how his ultra-liberal Real Time audience truly felt about former right-wing Vice President Dick Cheney when a joke about his death completely bombed.

The comedian, 69, misread his heavily left-leaning audience's opinion about the Republican who, despite his reputation as a war-monger while in office, gained new Democrat fans by bashing Donald Trump in his later years.

Cheney died at the age of 84 on November 3 due to complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.