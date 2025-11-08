Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Millie Bobby Brown
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: All the 'Secret Signs' Missed — Radar Lifts The Lid On 'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown's Leaked 'Harassment' Claims Against Co-Star David Harbour

photo of millie bobby brown and david harbour
Source: mega

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour hid any behind-the-scenes tensions while together.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 8 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown did some of their best acting when they pretended to be pals during interviews and press junkets.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal there were plenty of missed hints and clues that something far more sinister could have been the reality.

Hiding the 'Harassment'

photo of david harbour
Source: mega

Harbour has been accused of 'bullying and 'harassing' his on-screen daughter.

Harbour will now have to try to save his career after his Stranger Things co-star accused him of "bullying and harassing" her on set ahead of the show's much-anticipated fifth and final season.

Even though production wrapped several months ago, the accusations are only coming to light now, after it was leaked that the British actress filed "pages and pages" of charges in a formal complaint.

As the highly anticipated final season gets set to drop on the streaming service, the hype train is at full speed. Harbour, Brown, and their castmates have already spent years promoting the series through television interviews, convention appearances and fan meet-and-greets, and all that time, no one knew the young starlet was feeling harassed.

"Promotional appearances and public dynamics are often not reflective of private working relationships — especially on high-stakes sets," Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations, told Radar.

"Cast members are contractually obligated to participate in press, joint interviews, and branding moments that reinforce the on-screen bond."

The Alleged Issues Going On Behind the Scenes

photo of millie bobby brown
Source: mega

Brown and her co-stars have already been heavily promoting the coming final season.

Hurley said Netflix in particular is known for its "sophisticated" promotional and press coordination.

"So while their public relationship appeared warm and familial, that doesn’t necessarily speak to what was happening behind the scenes," she added.

In a 2017 interview with People, Harbour proudly talked about his role "protecting" Brown, saying that he hoped their father-daughter dynamic would play out for years to come.

"I want her to be an artist," Harbour gushed. "When I'm in the nursing home, she'll bring me her Oscars and I can look at them and stuff like that."

Harbour Plays the Parental Figure

david harbour stare
Source: mega

Harbour talked about his 'parental' role 'protecting' the young stars of the show.

In a just-released interview with Esquire Spain, Harbour opened up about the paternal relationship he developed while working with all the kids on the show, including Brown, Finn Wolfhard, 22, Noah Schnapp, 21, Caleb McLaughlin, 24, Sadie Sink, 23, and Gaten Matarazzo, 23.

Harbour said while achieving fame at such an early age, like his Stranger Things co-stars have, can be exciting, he hoped they would continue to focus on their art and hone their craft.

He enthusiastically said: "I would love to see Gaten play King Lear when he's 70 years old, I would like to see those kinds of careers out of them."

photo of millie bobby brown
Source: mtv/youtube

Brown let her guard down and hinted at the brewing tension in an interview with MTV.

But there were times when Brown, away from Harbour's "protection," would slightly hint at the brewing tension between the two.

In a March 2024 MTV interview, Brown discussed her upcoming wedding to Jake Bongiovi, set to take place just two months later.

The journalist floated the idea of a "Stranger Things-themed ceremony," suggesting she stroll down the aisle to the show's iconic soundtrack.

The actress jumped in on the fun, brainstorming a shaved head and a striking black-and-red color scheme – until the reporter dropped the bombshell: "...And Harbour is officiating."

Brown's attitude suddenly shifted dramatically before she uttered a hesitant: "Yes."

But then, the actress remembered her training and backtracked her reply with an awkward laugh, declaring, "I don't know how I feel (about that). Sure."

She quickly pivoted, suggesting the role should go to fellow co-star Matthew Modine, who plays Martin Brenner on the hit show. Modine would indeed go on to officiate the May wedding.

On Thursday, November 6, the duo attempted to put the rumors to rest and were spotted hugging when they both arrived to the red carpet premiere of the upcoming season.

