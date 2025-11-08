EXCLUSIVE: All the 'Secret Signs' Missed — Radar Lifts The Lid On 'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown's Leaked 'Harassment' Claims Against Co-Star David Harbour

Harbour will now have to try to save his career after his Stranger Things co-star accused him of "bullying and harassing" her on set ahead of the show's much-anticipated fifth and final season.

Even though production wrapped several months ago, the accusations are only coming to light now, after it was leaked that the British actress filed "pages and pages" of charges in a formal complaint.

As the highly anticipated final season gets set to drop on the streaming service, the hype train is at full speed. Harbour, Brown, and their castmates have already spent years promoting the series through television interviews, convention appearances and fan meet-and-greets, and all that time, no one knew the young starlet was feeling harassed.

"Promotional appearances and public dynamics are often not reflective of private working relationships — especially on high-stakes sets," Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations, told Radar.

"Cast members are contractually obligated to participate in press, joint interviews, and branding moments that reinforce the on-screen bond."