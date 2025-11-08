Your tip
Lily Allen
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's New Nastiest Divorce Set to Turn Ultra-Ugly With A-List Actor Poised to Unleash 'Grim Truths' About Marriage to Feisty Singer

Hollywood's nastiest divorce has taken a nasty turn as the actor is poised to reveal grim marriage truths.
Source: MEGA

Hollywood's nastiest divorce has taken a nasty turn as the actor is poised to reveal grim marriage truths.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 8 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Lily Allen's searing new album may have reignited her career – but insiders tell RadarOnline.com it could also trigger an ugly public feud with her ex-husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour, who is said to be preparing to "set the record straight" about their marriage.

The 40-year-old singer's record West End Girl – hailed as a "stunning divorce album" – lays bare her four-year marriage to Harbour, 50, with brutal lyrics hinting at infidelity, betrayal and emotional manipulation.

Harbour Ready to Speak Out

Photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen released her new album 'West End Girl,' sparking controversy.

While Allen insists the songs blend fiction and reality, those close to the couple say Harbour feels humiliated and is now ready to "fight back" and "give as good as he's got from Lily."

A source close to the actor said: "David's had enough. He's kept quiet while everyone labels him the bad guy, but that silence won't last forever. Those around him say he's ready to speak out – and what he has to share could completely rewrite the story of their marriage. It could come in the form of a tell-all interview or even a book, and Lily needs to watch out."

Another insider added: "Lily's inner circle think she might be pushing her luck. The album's been a massive hit, but if David decides to hit back with his side, the consequences could be explosive. He feels he's been painted as the villain – and he's gearing up to clear his name."

Songs Stir Controversy

Photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Harbour reportedly feels humiliated and is preparing to 'set the record straight.'

The controversy has erupted after Allen released West End Girl last week, her first album in seven years, featuring songs that many listeners interpreted as direct attacks on Harbour.

On Madeline, she sings about discovering messages from another woman, accusing her husband of keeping their alleged affair confined to "hotel rooms" and "out of the open."

Allen later clarified "Madeline" is a "fictional character," but costume designer Natalie Tippett, 34, has since identified herself as the inspiration for the song, saying it was "a little bit scary" to see her life reflected in the lyrics.

Allen Maintains Perspective

Photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Allen clarified her songs blend fiction and personal experience.

In interviews, Allen has insisted she no longer feels confused or angry.

When asked if her new album is a "revenge" record, Lily said: "It isn't. I mean, I wrote this record in 10 days in December and I feel very differently about the whole situation now. We all go through breakups and it's always f------ brutal. But I don't think it's that often that you feel inclined to write about it while you're in it.

"That's what's fun about this record – it's viscerally like going through the motions. At the time, I was really trying to process things and that's great in terms of the album, but I don't feel confused or angry now. I don't need revenge. It's not a cruel album. I don't feel like I'm being mean. It was just the feelings I was processing at the time."

Harbour Blindsided by Album

Photo of Lily Allen
Source: MEGA

The singer was recently spotted with her daughters at a theme park with Harbour nearby.

But sources say Harbour was blindsided by the release.

One Hollywood insider said: "David was aware Lily was writing about their split, but he didn't expect it to be this personal – or for people to think every word was aimed at him. He's been furious ever since, and now he's warning friends that if she keeps pushing, he'll share things that could seriously damage her image."

Allen and Harbour split last year after she accused the actor of having multiple affairs, including a three-year relationship with Tippett.

Despite the bitter tone of the singer's new record, Harbour was recently spotted with Allen's daughters from her previous marriage – Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 12 – at a theme park in Orlando, Florida, suggesting a fragile truce may exist behind the scenes.

But the tension between them is palpable.

Another source said: "They're doing their best to stay polite for the kids' sake, but tensions are running high. David's friends say he's finished keeping quiet – and if he decides to speak, it could completely shatter the picture Lily's painted with this record."

West End Girl has already topped the UK iTunes charts and been streamed more than eight million times on Spotify.

But those close to Allen say that with Harbour "poised to speak his truth," the real drama of Hollywood's latest nastiest divorce may be yet to come.

