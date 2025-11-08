EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's New Nastiest Divorce Set to Turn Ultra-Ugly With A-List Actor Poised to Unleash 'Grim Truths' About Marriage to Feisty Singer

Lily Allen's searing new album may have reignited her career – but insiders tell RadarOnline.com it could also trigger an ugly public feud with her ex-husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour, who is said to be preparing to "set the record straight" about their marriage. The 40-year-old singer's record West End Girl – hailed as a "stunning divorce album" – lays bare her four-year marriage to Harbour, 50, with brutal lyrics hinting at infidelity, betrayal and emotional manipulation.

Harbour Ready to Speak Out

Lily Allen released her new album 'West End Girl,' sparking controversy.

While Allen insists the songs blend fiction and reality, those close to the couple say Harbour feels humiliated and is now ready to "fight back" and "give as good as he's got from Lily." A source close to the actor said: "David's had enough. He's kept quiet while everyone labels him the bad guy, but that silence won't last forever. Those around him say he's ready to speak out – and what he has to share could completely rewrite the story of their marriage. It could come in the form of a tell-all interview or even a book, and Lily needs to watch out." Another insider added: "Lily's inner circle think she might be pushing her luck. The album's been a massive hit, but if David decides to hit back with his side, the consequences could be explosive. He feels he's been painted as the villain – and he's gearing up to clear his name."

Songs Stir Controversy

Harbour reportedly feels humiliated and is preparing to 'set the record straight.'

The controversy has erupted after Allen released West End Girl last week, her first album in seven years, featuring songs that many listeners interpreted as direct attacks on Harbour. On Madeline, she sings about discovering messages from another woman, accusing her husband of keeping their alleged affair confined to "hotel rooms" and "out of the open." Allen later clarified "Madeline" is a "fictional character," but costume designer Natalie Tippett, 34, has since identified herself as the inspiration for the song, saying it was "a little bit scary" to see her life reflected in the lyrics.

Allen Maintains Perspective

Allen clarified her songs blend fiction and personal experience.

In interviews, Allen has insisted she no longer feels confused or angry. When asked if her new album is a "revenge" record, Lily said: "It isn't. I mean, I wrote this record in 10 days in December and I feel very differently about the whole situation now. We all go through breakups and it's always f------ brutal. But I don't think it's that often that you feel inclined to write about it while you're in it. "That's what's fun about this record – it's viscerally like going through the motions. At the time, I was really trying to process things and that's great in terms of the album, but I don't feel confused or angry now. I don't need revenge. It's not a cruel album. I don't feel like I'm being mean. It was just the feelings I was processing at the time."

Harbour Blindsided by Album

The singer was recently spotted with her daughters at a theme park with Harbour nearby.