EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth Went to Her Grave Fearing William Would Be a 'Celebrity Monarch' and 'Lazy King'

One such moment came in July 2022, when the Queen, then frail and increasingly reliant on walking sticks, was due to open a new 29-bed facility at Thames Hospice near Windsor.

It was an engagement she was reluctant to cancel, having a personal connection through a retiring staff member who once cared for the birds at the Royal Aviary.

According to Jobson, when the Queen asked William to stand in for her, he declined, citing family commitments. The decision left her disappointed and irritated.

"She is said to have scoffed: 'Isn't that what nannies and policemen are for?'" Jobson writes.

In the end, Princess Anne accompanied her mother to the event – the final official engagement the Queen carried out in England.