Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Queen Elizabeth II
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth Went to Her Grave Fearing William Would Be a 'Celebrity Monarch' and 'Lazy King'

Photo of Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

The late Queen feared William might become a celebrity-style, lazy monarch.

Nov. 8 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Queen Elizabeth died fearing her grandson Prince William might one day become a "celebrity monarch" rather than a dutiful sovereign, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Details of her anxiety are laid out by royal biographer Robert Jobson in his upcoming book The Windsor Legacy, in which he writes the late monarch, who died in 2022 aged 96, privately worried William, 43, could allow the trappings of fame and modern popularity to overshadow his sense of royal duty.

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Feared Fame Could Overshadow Duty

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth privately worried Prince William could become a 'celebrity monarch.'

Her concerns, he says, reflected her lifelong belief that service must always come before self. Jobson said: "Although she loved William and saw much to admire, she told insiders that she feared he might become a 'celebrity monarch' rather than a dedicated one."

He added her doubts were shaped by a series of incidents in her final years, including moments when she felt the Prince of Wales was "too rigid" and not yet ready for the relentless demands of kingship.

Article continues below advertisement

Disappointment Over Hospice Visit

Photo of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne
Source: MEGA

Princess Anne stepped in for her mother at the Queen’s final engagement in England.

One such moment came in July 2022, when the Queen, then frail and increasingly reliant on walking sticks, was due to open a new 29-bed facility at Thames Hospice near Windsor.

It was an engagement she was reluctant to cancel, having a personal connection through a retiring staff member who once cared for the birds at the Royal Aviary.

According to Jobson, when the Queen asked William to stand in for her, he declined, citing family commitments. The decision left her disappointed and irritated.

"She is said to have scoffed: 'Isn't that what nannies and policemen are for?'" Jobson writes.

In the end, Princess Anne accompanied her mother to the event – the final official engagement the Queen carried out in England.

Article continues below advertisement

Concerns About William's Work Ethic

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Aides said the Queen adored William but feared he treated duty like a job, not a calling.

A royal aide told RadarOnline.com: "The Queen adored William but worried he sometimes treated royal duty like a job with fixed hours, rather than a calling. She often said that being sovereign isn't about convenience – it's about constancy."

She died worrying William would simply want to become a celebrity king and would be rather lazy.

After the death of Prince Philip in 2021, the Queen's inner circle grew smaller. She spent her final year largely at Windsor Castle, her health declining and her days marked by solitude.

The now ex-Prince Andrew – who has been stripped of his royal titles over his Jeffrey Epstein scandal – and his former wife Sarah Ferguson were among her most frequent visitors, while King Charles and Camilla often stayed overnight.

William and Kate, living nearby at Adelaide Cottage, provided her with some comfort by bringing along their children on visits.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince Harry and Prince William

'Harry is Unrecognizable': Exiled Prince Blasted for Being 'a Spoiled Brat and Very Jealous of William' — as Royal Family Feud Rages On

Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Team Member Quits After Just Months On The Job — Inside Her 'Cutthroat' Ways Including 'Micromanaging' People and 4 A.M. Emails

Final Reflections on Duty and Legacy

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

In her final summer, she broke protocol to bid farewell to a local friend in Scotland.

But even as she delighted in watching her great-grandchildren play, the Queen confided to courtiers her unease about the monarchy's future direction.

A palace source said: "She worried that the monarchy she'd devoted her whole life to could one day become more focused on appearances than on genuine duty and service."

Elizabeth's deep sense of duty persisted even in frailty.

When staff suggested she rest during the final weeks at Balmoral, she insisted on keeping her promise to meet outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his successor Liz Truss on September 6, just two days before her death.

In her last summer, Jobson writes, the Queen found solace in the Scottish Highlands.

"Time was running out, it seemed, for everything she wished to accomplish before it was too late," Jobson writes.

One morning at Craigowan Lodge, she broke her own rule by inviting local grocer George Strachan for breakfast.

Jobson said: "Breaking her strict rule of no breakfast guests outside family, she made herself available. She simply wanted to say goodbye: a quiet gesture of loyalty and grace."

It was a meeting that signified Elizabeth's reign would end as it had begun – defined by duty, restraint and an unshakable belief in service over self.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.