Barbra Streisand
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Reclusive' Barbra Streisand Refuses to Leave Her $20 Million Malibu Estate as 'She's Happy Being Unseen'

Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand enjoys a reclusive life in her Malibu estate, content with privacy after years of fame.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 8 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Bashful Barbra Streisand has once again traded in the spotlight for total solitude.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 83-year-old legend is virtually trapped inside her spectacular $20 million Malibu estate – and she's perfectly fine with that.

Barbra's World Is At Home

Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand enjoys a quiet life tending her Malibu gardens with husband James Brolin.

"Barbra's world is her home," said a source close to the bizarrely private actress.

"She's got James [Brolin], her dogs, her gardens. It's paradise. She doesn't need anything else."

Streisand has settled into a peaceful routine at her cliffside compound, which overlooks Santa Monica Bay. Friends said she spends mornings pruning her beloved roses, afternoons playing with her fluffy dogs and evenings sharing candlelit dinners with her hunky husband.

The sprawling property spans three acres and boasts four houses.

There's a koi pond, and she and Brolin had streams built "because I think water is a very soothing element," Streisand shared.

Inside Barbra's Stunning, Cozy Home

Source: MEGA

The Malibu estate even features Streisand's own frozen yogurt and candy shop.

She doesn't even have to leave to run to the supermarket if she gets a craving for something sweet — one of the homes has its own frozen yogurt and candy shop.

"She loves the simple pleasures now," says a pal. "She doesn't care about movie premieres or award shows anymore. She's done with the chaos of Hollywood. She's earned her peace."

Life Out Of The Spotlight

Source: MEGA

Brolin said Streisand is in perfect health as she embraces life away from the spotlight.

Of course, fans started to wonder whether something was wrong with Barbra when she went M.I.A. But Brolin recently assured them his wife is in "perfect health."

"Barbra just doesn't feel the need to show up anywhere anymore," said the friend. "She's happy being unseen.

"She's given the world enough. She's got nothing left to prove. Barbra's final act is living happily ever after out of the spotlight."

