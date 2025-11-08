EXCLUSIVE: 'Reclusive' Barbra Streisand Refuses to Leave Her $20 Million Malibu Estate as 'She's Happy Being Unseen'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 83-year-old legend is virtually trapped inside her spectacular $20 million Malibu estate – and she's perfectly fine with that.

Bashful Barbra Streisand has once again traded in the spotlight for total solitude.

"She's got James [Brolin] , her dogs, her gardens. It's paradise. She doesn't need anything else."

"Barbra's world is her home," said a source close to the bizarrely private actress.

Streisand has settled into a peaceful routine at her cliffside compound, which overlooks Santa Monica Bay. Friends said she spends mornings pruning her beloved roses, afternoons playing with her fluffy dogs and evenings sharing candlelit dinners with her hunky husband.

The sprawling property spans three acres and boasts four houses.

There's a koi pond, and she and Brolin had streams built "because I think water is a very soothing element," Streisand shared.