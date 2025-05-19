Your tip
Bill Maher's 'Uncancellable' Podcast Studio 'Shuts Down' — Less Than 2 Years After It Opened, And Amid Controversy Over His Shock 'Trump Backing'

Photo of Bill Maher
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher headed to the White House in April 2025 after years of bashing President Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 19 2025, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Bill Maher's "uncancellable" podcast studio has been "shut down."

RadarOnline.com can reveal less than 2 years after it opened and following his support of President Donald Trump, Club Random Studios has "closed" operations after launching in 2024.

Signs Of A Shut Down

bill maher ultra woke lefties change boy scouts america name onion
Source: MEGA

According to reports, Club Random Studios has shut down operations.

According to reports, the website for the network's shows is no longer in service, and a few podcasts have not shared episodes, which has all added to the speculation.

The studio was designed to help give a larger platform to "unfiltered" celebrity voices and even helped launch a few shows from Sage Steele and Vice founder Shane Smith.

Despite the studio reportedly being shut down, some of the bigger celebrities involved, including Steele and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, have continued podcasting.

Maher, as well as two co-creators, said at the time of launching the studio: "My lifelong goal has been to get the kind of conversation we have in life – utterly real, completely authentic, cleaned up for no one – on the air. I went with that as far as I could on television.

"But I knew there was still another level to get to and a nighttime feel that was missing in podcasts, and that's why I started Club Random. Now I want to help this impressive slate of other voices to do the same thing on the Club Random network. Dance like no one's watching? We talk like no one can cancel us."

Supporting Trump

bill maher donald trump praise bill ackman slams economic war pp
Source: @RealTimeWithBillMaher/youtube/MEGA

Bill Maher flipped his tone about Donald Trump after attending a White House dinner.

Maher, who has been an extremely vocal hater of Donald Trump, did a complete 180 and then turned into a supporter of the president – leaving many fans scratching their heads.

In April 2025, on an episode of HBO’s Real Time, the host took a moment to recall his recent visit with Trump and Kid Rock.

The comedian then turned off his hating ways and claimed Trump was actually "gracious and measured" and not like the "person who plays a crazy person on TV."

Maher explained: "Let me first say that to all the people who treated this like it was some kind of summit meeting, you’re ridiculous. Like I was gonna sign a treaty or something. I have no power.

"I'm a f------ comedian, and he’s the most powerful leader in the world. I’m not the leader of anything, except maybe a contingent of centrist-minded people who think there’s got to be a better way of running this country than hating each other every minute."

Plans To Quit

bill maher donald trump praise bill ackman slams economic war
Source: @ClubRandomPodcast/Youtube

Before Trump won the historic election in November 2024, the comedian revealed his crazy plans depending on the outcome.

Months before Maher's dinner with Trump and before the president won the historic election in November 2024, the late-night comedian revealed his crazy plans depending on the outcome.

The host opened up about walking away from his gig due to his fears of Trump becoming the 47th President on a podcast episode that was recorded prior to the 2024 election.

Maher revealed on his podcast, Club Random, that he was considering walking away from his gig over the President due to their feud.

He explained: "I mean, I may quit. I don’t want to do another… I did Trump. I did all the Trump stuff before anybody. I called him a con man before anybody. I did, ‘He's a mafia boss.’ I was the one who said he wasn’t going to concede the election. I’ve done it. I’ve seen this f------."

Maher continued: "He's very hostile to me. He tweets about me every week. Every week he accidentally watches my show and goes, ‘Low ratings loser!’ I’m bored with it."

bill maher lashes lafds equality drive lesbian chief la wildfire
Source: MEGA

The host opened up about walking away from his gig due to his fears of Trump becoming the 47th President.

