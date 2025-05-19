Bill Maher's 'Uncancellable' Podcast Studio 'Shuts Down' — Less Than 2 Years After It Opened, And Amid Controversy Over His Shock 'Trump Backing'

According to reports, the website for the network's shows is no longer in service, and a few podcasts have not shared episodes, which has all added to the speculation.

The studio was designed to help give a larger platform to "unfiltered" celebrity voices and even helped launch a few shows from Sage Steele and Vice founder Shane Smith.

Despite the studio reportedly being shut down, some of the bigger celebrities involved, including Steele and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, have continued podcasting.