Brittany Murphy’s Sister Reveals Actress' ‘Fear Of Death’ 10 Years After Tragedy Sad sibling insists late star was not addicted to drugs: 'no way!'

On the 10-year anniversary of Brittany Murphy’s death, her sister is speaking out exclusively to RadarOnline.com about the “heartbreaking” loss.

Pia Jo Reynolds was shocked at the sudden passing of the beloved Clueless star. Her rapid demise attributed to drug use was a surprise to Reynolds, who told Radar she believed her sister had a “fear of death.”

Although pals said the Just Married actress had been using pain meds heavily before her death, her mother, Sharon Murphy, and late husband, Simon Monjack, denied Murphy abused medications or had an eating disorder.

“I know a lot of accusations were made about her being on drugs and not eating,” Reynolds said.

“In pictures, it looks like she was super sick. I can’t imagine Brittany being weak, but she was very dependent. “Still, I can say with all confidence in my heart she was not addicted to prescription drugs. No way!”

Reynolds said her Uptown Girls star sister was terrified of dying.

“It sounds way out of character for Brittany,” she said about accusations that her sister was taking drugs.

“She had been scared of death since she was a child,” Reynolds added. “She had a fear of having heart issues when she was younger. We talked about it. It was a general fear of death. She was super careful about how she took care of herself.”

Reynolds gave Radar a glimpse into her famous sister’s dark life.

“She had panic attacks before. That came from anxiety. She was amazing and bubbly and charming I didn’t view her at all to be naïve. The thought of her being on meth when she had suffered from full blown paralyzing anxiety attacks does not sound like her,” she insisted.

While the sisters were estranged for six years, they reconciled when Reynolds was 16 and Murphy was 19

“When I turned 32 — the age Brittany was when she died — it really hit me. This is how old she as when her life was cut short. For the last 10 years I’ve missed her terribly and I look at what is happening in me and our family and that there is a destiny in her,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds told Radar that her famous sister, who appeared with Eminem in the movie 8 Mile, left a legacy of “joy and redemption.”

“She had this supernatural influence to love well. It empowered her. Brittany could speak to a crowd and they all felt they knew and loved her,” she recalled.