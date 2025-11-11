'Easiest Divorce in Hollywood!': Tori Spelling Brags About Finalizing 'Drama Free' Split From Husband Dean McDermott Following Years of 'Marriage Trauma'

McDermott fueled split rumors in June 2023, when he shared an Instagram post writing it was with "great sadness and a very, very heavy heart" that the pair "decided to go our separate ways."

The former chef quickly deleted the post, admitting months later that he was under the influence when he shared it.

Spelling went on to fuel split rumors by moving into a $100-per-night dive motel in Hollywood with their five kids in July 2023, then into an RV the following month amid reports she was down on her luck financially.

The reality star later fought back against homelessness claims by saying the RV was intended to take her kids on a camping trip before the school year started.

McDermott went on to confess that his alcoholism was what led to the downfall of their marriage.

"Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation," he confessed in a November 2023 interview, revealing he was currently living in a sober house after the Kiss the Bride actress helped him check into rehab the previous summer.

"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy, and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he continued. "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make," referring to his 12-step program.