'Easiest Divorce in Hollywood!': Tori Spelling Brags About Finalizing 'Drama Free' Split From Husband Dean McDermott Following Years of 'Marriage Trauma'
Nov. 11 2025, Updated 3:40 p.m. ET
Tori Spelling spilled the big news that she and now ex-husband Dean McDermott have finalized their divorce, more than two years after splitting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Spelling, 52, secretly separated from McDermott, 58, in June 2023 and filed for divorce in March 2024. Now, the actress is raving about how "easy" the process went.
The 'Easiest Divorce'
"I am officially divorced. It's been quite a journey," Spelling told listeners on the Monday, November 10, episode of her misSPELLING podcast.
"I gotta say, you guys, this is something never said — this was one of the easiest divorces in Hollywood. You can quote me there. Screw it — take Hollywood out. This is one of the easiest divorces [ever]," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum gushed.
"It's so interesting because Dean and I were together 20 years, married 18, and while we had our ups and downs and problems throughout our marriage, we've had absolutely no problems throughout the divorce," Spelling marveled.
How They Avoided Going to Court
"We had enough trauma throughout the marriage. Let us have a moment. We have no trauma. This is a drama-free uncoupling and divorce," the sTori Telling author revealed, adding that they didn't even go to court.
Spelling explained that the former couple used mediation, noting that she and McDermott had no animosity and that a retired judge oversaw the process.
"Dean and I came out of this divorce with a clean slate. Neither of us asked the other for anything. We walked away as two complete partners that are just there to support love, raise, and set a great example of how families can divorce, uncouple, and lead by example and still be there for their family," the Mother May I Sleep With Danger actress dished.
Scandalous Beginnings
Spelling and McDermott fell for each other while filming the Lifetime original movie Mind Over Murder in 2005, sensationally divorcing their spouses to be together. The pair married the following year after their respective divorces were finalized.
The duo went on to have five children together: Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 8.
McDermott's Alcoholism Derailed Marriage
McDermott fueled split rumors in June 2023, when he shared an Instagram post writing it was with "great sadness and a very, very heavy heart" that the pair "decided to go our separate ways."
The former chef quickly deleted the post, admitting months later that he was under the influence when he shared it.
Spelling went on to fuel split rumors by moving into a $100-per-night dive motel in Hollywood with their five kids in July 2023, then into an RV the following month amid reports she was down on her luck financially.
The reality star later fought back against homelessness claims by saying the RV was intended to take her kids on a camping trip before the school year started.
McDermott went on to confess that his alcoholism was what led to the downfall of their marriage.
"Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation," he confessed in a November 2023 interview, revealing he was currently living in a sober house after the Kiss the Bride actress helped him check into rehab the previous summer.
"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy, and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he continued. "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make," referring to his 12-step program.