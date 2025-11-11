EXCLUSIVE: Eldest Daughter of Arizona Man Who Let Toddler Die in Boiling Car Sued Stepmom and Killer Dad for 'Abuse' — Days Before He Committed Suicide

The teen, whose mother died in February 2024 is now a ward of the state, has accused Erika of "repeated physical, emotional, and psychological abuse."

While Christopher was accused of the physical violence, Erika "aided, abetted, and/or directly participated in the abuse of Plaintiff and in maintaining a violent and unsafe home environment," according to court documents obtained by Radar.

The eldest daughter turns 18 next week and is currently being represented by her former guardian in the civil suit.

As Radar has reported, Christopher and Erika have previously faced multiple investigations from Arizona's Department of Child Safety on her behalf.

Christopher was investigated nine times on allegations of neglect, as well as physical and emotional abuse, between June 2014 and December 2020.

Among the allegations were reports he would slap the child and spank her, leaving bruises on her body.

In one instance, Scholtes allegedly "slapped the child, causing them to lose their breath," and left the child to "manage their diabetes without parental oversight."