'Whose Granddaddy Is This?': Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs Looks Unrecognizable with Gray Hair and Beard in Rare Prison Photo

An intake photo of Combs, 56, featured the graying rapper in a dark red T-shirt as he posed for his official Fort Dix mugshot.

Despite his cushy prison upgrade, Combs didn't crack a smile in the shot.

After the mugshot went viral on social media, users took to Instagram to call out his appearance.

One wrote on Instagram: "He doesn't look like himself anymore, wow."

Another asked: "Whose granddaddy is this?"

A third joked: "He would have looked sharp as h-- at Kris Jenner's party, but now he's all gray."