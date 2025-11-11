Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

'Whose Granddaddy Is This?': Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs Looks Unrecognizable with Gray Hair and Beard in Rare Prison Photo

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs looks unrecognizable with gray hair in a rare prison photo.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A rare photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs inside prison has exposed how much the disgraced rapper has aged since the start of his legal woes in September 2024, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The music mogul, who has been transferred to minimum-security prison FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, looked unrecognizable with a head full of gray hair and matching frosty beard.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs' New Prison Intake Photo

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: CBSNEWS

Combs looked unrecognizable with gray hair and beard in his Fort Dix prison intake mugshot.

An intake photo of Combs, 56, featured the graying rapper in a dark red T-shirt as he posed for his official Fort Dix mugshot.

Despite his cushy prison upgrade, Combs didn't crack a smile in the shot.

After the mugshot went viral on social media, users took to Instagram to call out his appearance.

One wrote on Instagram: "He doesn't look like himself anymore, wow."

Another asked: "Whose granddaddy is this?"

A third joked: "He would have looked sharp as h-- at Kris Jenner's party, but now he's all gray."

Article continues below advertisement

A previous photo captured Combs smiling while hanging out with other inmates in the prison yard shortly after his arrival at Fort Dix.

Meanwhile, new details of the 56-year-old convict's work assignments have emerged, in addition to allegations he was caught making his own alcohol in his cell.

Article continues below advertisement

Contraband Accusations

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs was transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where special substance abuse treatment programs are available.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs was said to be busted with homemade alcohol made of Fanta, sugar and apples, which required two weeks to ferment.

Combs was busted by two jail officials. While it was initially believed the rapper would be moved to a new unit in the aftermath of the contraband incident, sources claimed he will remain in his unit.

The shocking finding came after Combs insisted he was reformed and sober for the first time in 25-years at his sentencing hearing.

In a letter he wrote to the judge, Combs said: "The old me died in jail, and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you. I choose to live."

Article continues below advertisement

Combs' New Prison Gig

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs has reportedly started work as a chaplain's assistant at the prison.

Part of his transfer from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to Fort Dix focused on the drug and alcohol treatment programs available at the New Jersey facility.

Despite recent allegations about crafting his own alcohol, Combs has reportedly been given one of the top gigs available in Fort Dix's work program.

Combs is now serving as the prison chaplain's assistant, which typically involves maintaining the chaplain's religious library, cleaning his office and assisting with record keeping, according to a former prison commissioner.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Blasts Former Manager For Telling Singer to have a 'Boob Job' and Reveals Her Brutal Response

Photo of Sally Kirkland

Sally Kirkland Dead at 84: Oscar-nominated Actress Dies Just Days After Entering Hospice Care Amid Heartbreaking Dementia Battle

Split photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, FCI Fort Dix
Source: MEGA; Federal Bureau of Prisons

Combs' gig offers him access to the chaplain's private office and other perks like special foods.

Combs' publicist Juda Engelmayer told an outlet: "He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding."

According to the former prison commissioner, the chaplain's assistant gig certainly has its perks when compared to other prison jobs.

As part of the chaplain's work, assistants usually have access to their private air-conditioned office and special foods brought in for religious events.

The chapel is also one of the only areas of a prison where inmates can freely gather with each other.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.