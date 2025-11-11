'Whose Granddaddy Is This?': Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs Looks Unrecognizable with Gray Hair and Beard in Rare Prison Photo
Nov. 11 2025, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
A rare photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs inside prison has exposed how much the disgraced rapper has aged since the start of his legal woes in September 2024, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The music mogul, who has been transferred to minimum-security prison FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, looked unrecognizable with a head full of gray hair and matching frosty beard.
Combs' New Prison Intake Photo
An intake photo of Combs, 56, featured the graying rapper in a dark red T-shirt as he posed for his official Fort Dix mugshot.
Despite his cushy prison upgrade, Combs didn't crack a smile in the shot.
After the mugshot went viral on social media, users took to Instagram to call out his appearance.
One wrote on Instagram: "He doesn't look like himself anymore, wow."
Another asked: "Whose granddaddy is this?"
A third joked: "He would have looked sharp as h-- at Kris Jenner's party, but now he's all gray."
A previous photo captured Combs smiling while hanging out with other inmates in the prison yard shortly after his arrival at Fort Dix.
Meanwhile, new details of the 56-year-old convict's work assignments have emerged, in addition to allegations he was caught making his own alcohol in his cell.
Contraband Accusations
As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs was said to be busted with homemade alcohol made of Fanta, sugar and apples, which required two weeks to ferment.
Combs was busted by two jail officials. While it was initially believed the rapper would be moved to a new unit in the aftermath of the contraband incident, sources claimed he will remain in his unit.
The shocking finding came after Combs insisted he was reformed and sober for the first time in 25-years at his sentencing hearing.
In a letter he wrote to the judge, Combs said: "The old me died in jail, and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you. I choose to live."
Combs' New Prison Gig
Part of his transfer from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to Fort Dix focused on the drug and alcohol treatment programs available at the New Jersey facility.
Despite recent allegations about crafting his own alcohol, Combs has reportedly been given one of the top gigs available in Fort Dix's work program.
Combs is now serving as the prison chaplain's assistant, which typically involves maintaining the chaplain's religious library, cleaning his office and assisting with record keeping, according to a former prison commissioner.
Combs' publicist Juda Engelmayer told an outlet: "He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding."
According to the former prison commissioner, the chaplain's assistant gig certainly has its perks when compared to other prison jobs.
As part of the chaplain's work, assistants usually have access to their private air-conditioned office and special foods brought in for religious events.
The chapel is also one of the only areas of a prison where inmates can freely gather with each other.