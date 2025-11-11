Nepo Baby Gets Schooled! Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan, 25, Gets Humiliated on CNN by GOP Pundit

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones's progressive nepo kid Dylan got to play in the political big leagues on CNN, only to get a beat-down by a Republican pundit, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Dylan, 25, tried to debate GOP commentator Scott Jennings on the Monday, November 10, episode of Newsnight, where the two got into a fiery discussion over the government shutdown before the right-leaning expert smacked down the politically active aspiring actor.

The Hollywood nepo baby now fancies himself a left-wing Democrat voice after landing his own limited-edition show, Young American With Dylan Douglas, on the SiriusXM Progress channel. Dylan represented Gen-Z's take on the government shutdown in the Newsnight debate, but the show's lone Republican voice, Jennings, 48, came armed with receipts. "Scott, with all respect, you cannot put on the American people that Democrats were the ones that were hurting people, making this plight," Dylan huffed about the 40-day shutdown that finally came to an end when eight moderate Senate Democrats joined Republicans for the 60 votes necessary to end the left-wing filibuster and get the government going again. "Who was casting the votes against opening the government, Democrats or Republicans?" Jennings asked. After Dylan stammered, Jennings asked again, "No, no. Who was casting the votes?"

Dylan snapped back, "Scott, who was wanting to cut SNAP benefits?" to which Jennings shut him down with the facts. "Nobody, Republicans voted to fund SNAP 15 times," the show's lone GOP pundit fired off. "Republicans voted to fund SNAP 15 times. Democrats voted to defund it 15 times! And we had to beg 8 to join us!" After losing out on that argument, Dylan pivoted, declaring, "Talk about the Affordable Health Care Act. Okay," to which Jennings replied, "It’s terrible." "Landmark legislation is not perfect," the Democrat tried to argue, to which the Kentucky native replied, "That is an understatement." Dylan tried once again, stating, "[Democrats] wanted a fight, but they found a fight that was worth fighting with — talking about the Affordable Health Care Act. People were with them. Democrats were leading in the polls. We won big on Tuesday," referring to the November 4 elections, where Dems won blue state Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races as well as the mayoral race in New York City.

Jennings asked, "That’s what it was for, right? It was for the election, right?" reiterating his opponent's point. "Well, I think we should have kept going. What I don’t understand… [is] why we caved so soon when the American people seemed to be on," Dylan replied before getting trounced by Jennings pointing out. "Because the election ended. You just said it. It was for the election. Listen, the election ended, then you caved," about the Democrats in the government shutdown.

