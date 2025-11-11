Your tip
Nepo Baby Gets Schooled! Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan, 25, Gets Humiliated on CNN by GOP Pundit

Photo of Scott Jennings, Dylan Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones
Source: CNN/YouTube, MEGA
Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones's progressive nepo kid Dylan got to play in the political big leagues on CNN, only to get a beat-down by a Republican pundit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dylan, 25, tried to debate GOP commentator Scott Jennings on the Monday, November 10, episode of Newsnight, where the two got into a fiery discussion over the government shutdown before the right-leaning expert smacked down the politically active aspiring actor.

'Newsnight' Debut

Photo of Scott Jennings Dylan Douglas
Source: CNN/YouTube

Dylan made his 'Newsnight' debut as a Democratic pundit on November 10.

The Hollywood nepo baby now fancies himself a left-wing Democrat voice after landing his own limited-edition show, Young American With Dylan Douglas, on the SiriusXM Progress channel.

Dylan represented Gen-Z's take on the government shutdown in the Newsnight debate, but the show's lone Republican voice, Jennings, 48, came armed with receipts.

"Scott, with all respect, you cannot put on the American people that Democrats were the ones that were hurting people, making this plight," Dylan huffed about the 40-day shutdown that finally came to an end when eight moderate Senate Democrats joined Republicans for the 60 votes necessary to end the left-wing filibuster and get the government going again.

"Who was casting the votes against opening the government, Democrats or Republicans?" Jennings asked. After Dylan stammered, Jennings asked again, "No, no. Who was casting the votes?"

Jennings Brought Receipts

Photo of Scott Jennings Dylan Douglas
Source: CNN/YouTube

Dylan went up against Jennings, who is a well-oiled machine at fending off Democratic talking points on 'Newsnight.'

Dylan snapped back, "Scott, who was wanting to cut SNAP benefits?" to which Jennings shut him down with the facts.

"Nobody, Republicans voted to fund SNAP 15 times," the show's lone GOP pundit fired off. "Republicans voted to fund SNAP 15 times. Democrats voted to defund it 15 times! And we had to beg 8 to join us!"

After losing out on that argument, Dylan pivoted, declaring, "Talk about the Affordable Health Care Act. Okay," to which Jennings replied, "It’s terrible." "Landmark legislation is not perfect," the Democrat tried to argue, to which the Kentucky native replied, "That is an understatement." Dylan tried once again, stating, "[Democrats] wanted a fight, but they found a fight that was worth fighting with — talking about the Affordable Health Care Act. People were with them. Democrats were leading in the polls. We won big on Tuesday," referring to the November 4 elections, where Dems won blue state Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races as well as the mayoral race in New York City.

Famous Parents

Photo of Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan
Source: MEGA

Dylan attended the star-studded F1 British Grand Prix in 2019 with his famous parents.

Jennings asked, "That’s what it was for, right? It was for the election, right?" reiterating his opponent's point. "Well, I think we should have kept going. What I don’t understand… [is] why we caved so soon when the American people seemed to be on," Dylan replied before getting trounced by Jennings pointing out.

"Because the election ended. You just said it. It was for the election. Listen, the election ended, then you caved," about the Democrats in the government shutdown.

Privileged Upbringing

Photo of Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan Douglas
Source: MEGA

Dylan accompanied his actress mom to her 'National Treasure: Edge of History' red carpet premiere in 2022.

Dylan graduated from Brown University in May 2022 with a degree in political science, after growing up at the family's lavish home in Bermuda and later Michael and Catherine's upstate New York estate.

He described his SiriusXM show as looking at politics through a lens of "my generation," which "has lived through some of the most transformative and tumultuous times in our history; and it's only gonna get crazier. I wanna take you through it. On my show, I won't just talk you through the news of the day – I'll underscore the larger issues spinning our country out of control."

Dylan is also trying to follow in his parents' footsteps, appearing in the short film Truths From a Corporate Sellout earlier this year and starring in the upcoming dramatic short I Will Come to You, which he also produced.

The handsome Hollywood wannabe has also tried his hand at travel influencing, documenting backpacking trips to Wyoming, Yosemite National Park, California's Sierra Nevada, and Chile's Patagonia region.

