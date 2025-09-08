N3on and Mystic Zach Launch Gen Z's Premiere New Podcast: 'Doubl3 Coverage'

Creating something new in the podcast sphere is a challenge, but well-known streamer Neon Singh, known worldwide as N3on, and his podcast partner Zach Hirsch, known as Mystic Zach, have managed to do exactly that. With the launch of a new sports and entertainment podcast, the duo will be serving up a whole new podcast world to their Gen Z viewers — and anyone else who wants to come along for the ride. We spoke to N3on and Zach about their plans, and we promise that you won't want to miss their project.

The podcast, called Doubl3 Coverage, will explore each event from multiple angles, tackling the most current and trending topics in sports and culture. Here's what they told us about their plans to use Doubl3 Coverage to give viewers the information they want in a format they can enjoy. N3on and Mystic Zach's new podcast 'Doubl3 Coverage' promises to bring Gen Z into a new age of sports and entertainment. Doubl3 Coverage, launching Sept. 4, 2025, will be featured on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. And the co-hosts have already proven that they can bring in some major talent for interviews, starting with two-time Super Bowl Champion, LeSean McCoy, on the first episode.

The good news? They're just getting started. N3on is known for his skill on the live stream with the biggest stars in sports and culture, and Zach is already a well-known voice in the podcast space, having co-hosted successful shows with big names like Jadakiss, Adam “Pacman” Jones, and “Suga” Rashad Evans. Since the podcast is recorded in Los Angeles and Miami, the co-hosts are well placed to feature major sports and cultural events throughout the season. The podcast is teaming with MyBookie, one of the internet's top betting platforms, as both sponsor and the podcast's exclusive sports betting partner.

When asked about his plans for the podcast, N3on said, "I’m hyped to launch our new podcast and I’m ready to shock everyone with my knowledge and sports picking skills. I’ve got a great partner in my guy, Zach, and a sick lineup of guests. Doubl3 Coverage will be the No. 1 podcast soon.” And for his thoughts on the topic, Zach shared, "Of course I’ll be sharing my predictions and analysis of the biggest games, but this show is about more than picking wins. I’m excited to be teaming up with my friend N3on and offering a fresh perspective on sports, culture, and the events that shape them. N3on and I complement each other, and our contrasting approaches will truly deliver double coverage to all the listeners.” Luckily, to get a taste of what the team is capable of, you don't have to look far. Both N3on and Zach have already proven their mettle when it comes to interviews and offering their takes on current events, sports, and more.

