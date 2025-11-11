Kelly Clarkson Blasts Former Manager For Telling Singer to have a 'Boob Job' and Reveals Her Brutal Response

She shared the eye-popping story from her past after the American Idol winner questioned whether her "boobs" slipped out of her low-cut black catsuit that had pirate sleeves and feathers.

Clarkson told how her former "d---" manager once suggested she get a "boob job."

But without missing a beat she followed up with the cutting remark: "I told him, 'Why don't you get a d--- job?'"

She went on to say that people in showbusiness say the craziest stuff that is "not normal."

And the Texas native also said she really likes her "itty-bitty titties" as she looked at them.

Clarkson also compared some people in showbusiness to villains in the film series Hunger Games.

And the audience clapped when she said it was a privilege to get older because not everyone can.