Kelly Clarkson Blasts Former Manager For Telling Singer to have a 'Boob Job' and Reveals Her Brutal Response
Nov. 11 2025, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
Kelly Clarkson has claimed a former manager encouraged her to get a "boob job."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 43, made the wild accusation on stage during her Studio Sessions show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Harsh Comeback
She shared the eye-popping story from her past after the American Idol winner questioned whether her "boobs" slipped out of her low-cut black catsuit that had pirate sleeves and feathers.
Clarkson told how her former "d---" manager once suggested she get a "boob job."
But without missing a beat she followed up with the cutting remark: "I told him, 'Why don't you get a d--- job?'"
She went on to say that people in showbusiness say the craziest stuff that is "not normal."
And the Texas native also said she really likes her "itty-bitty titties" as she looked at them.
Clarkson also compared some people in showbusiness to villains in the film series Hunger Games.
And the audience clapped when she said it was a privilege to get older because not everyone can.
Happy With Her Size
Her Las Vegas gig wasn't the first time Clarkson has discussed the size of her cleavage.
In 2020 she joked about how her new The Voice poster for season 18 made her chest looked bigger.
In a hilarious tweet, she made fun of the photograph, which The Voice had shared on its official X account.
"I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job?" she joked. "I don’t know why my chest looks enormous in this pic but thank you to the universe for this one ha! Finally!?"
The 5ft 2in singer has overhauled her image since going through a nasty divorce, admitting her weight at one point was 203lbs after welcoming two children.
The chat show host, whose ex-husband Brandon Blackstock lost his battle with cancer in August aged just 48, has explained losing the weight came down to listening to her doctor about making healthier choices for her diet and also walking a lot more often in her new hometown of New York City.
Changing Appearance
She explained: "We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum.
"Walking in the city is quite the workout. And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."
And what she puts on her plate is different.
She said: "And 90 per cent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!"
She later admitted that she is taking a prescription weight loss medication, stating it has helped her because her blood work "got so bad" and it helps break down sugar.
The singer clarified it is a different drug than what people often assume Ozempic.