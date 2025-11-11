'Excruciatingly Embarrassing': Candace Owens Demands Kash Patel to Step Down After FBI Director's Girlfriend Sued MAGA Podcaster for Defamation

The lawsuit Blumenthal called out was one filed by Patel's personal lawyer, Jesse Binnall, whose firm accused conservative podcaster Elijah Schaffer of perpetuating "a malicious lie about Alexis Wilkins, falsely claiming that she – an American-born country singer – is an agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director."

Aside from the part about Wilkins, the suit also mentions Schaffer "frequently posts anti-Israel rhetoric, accusing Israel of controlling the United States and its politicians."

Five days after the lawsuit was filed, Patel took to X to have his woman's back.

"The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic…Attacking her isn’t just wrong — it’s cowardly and jeopardizes our safety," he shared.