'Excruciatingly Embarrassing': Candace Owens Demands Kash Patel to Step Down After FBI Director's Girlfriend Sued MAGA Podcaster for Defamation
Nov. 11 2025, Published 1:33 p.m. ET
Right-wing pundit Candace Owens has issued a fiery call for FBI director Kash Patel to step down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Owens took to social media platform X to issue the call for action over a bombshell lawsuit.
Candace Owens Slams Kash Patel
She wrote in the vicious message: "Kash Patel has to step down. This is excruciatingly embarrassing. He’s a teenager in love representing the Federal government."
The controversial podcaster had issued her statement as a response to an X post by The Gray Zone editor Max Blumenthal, which said the following: "As Kash's credibility goes down in flames over Epstein and Charlie Kirk, he's activating his legal network to punish America First podcasters who offended his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins. Wilkins' lawsuit against Elijah Schaffer is one of the more absurd documents I've seen."
A Lawsuit Regarding Kash Patel's Girlfriend
The lawsuit Blumenthal called out was one filed by Patel's personal lawyer, Jesse Binnall, whose firm accused conservative podcaster Elijah Schaffer of perpetuating "a malicious lie about Alexis Wilkins, falsely claiming that she – an American-born country singer – is an agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director."
Aside from the part about Wilkins, the suit also mentions Schaffer "frequently posts anti-Israel rhetoric, accusing Israel of controlling the United States and its politicians."
Five days after the lawsuit was filed, Patel took to X to have his woman's back.
"The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic…Attacking her isn’t just wrong — it’s cowardly and jeopardizes our safety," he shared.
Elijah Schaffer Denies Allegations Against Him Regarding Kash Patel and His Girlfriend
Schaffer responded to Blumenthal's X post yesterday, calling the situation "disgusting."
"I have never said a single word suggesting Kash or his gf are compromised agents of Israel," he rebutted. "The entire lawsuit is about shutting down my media company for criticizing Israel's influence on our gov. Allegedly using Kash's legal resources. FOOLISH for an FBI director."
It's unsurprising to see Owens taking issue with a government agency, as she's been vocalizing her disdain for the government in the wake of Kirk's assassination.
In recent comments, Owens called out Donald Trump for allegedly seeming disinterested in keeping the public abreast of what's going on in the investigation of Kirk's death.
Candace Owens Calls Out the Trump Administration for Staying Mum on Charlie Kirk's Death Investigation
One of the reasons she thinks the Trump administration is staying mum about the Kirk investigation is due to their "pro-Israel lobby."
"I know spiritually, from the moment Charlie Kirk passed, that we were never going to get the full story from officials," she asserted.
"I can’t explain it," she elaborated. "I felt that way, and when Trump rushed to Truth Social-out that AI-generated photo of him and Charlie with the Star of David in the background, I just knew. I knew the investigation into who murdered Charlie Kirk was officially over.
"Find me just one person with a platform who is pro-Israel who says, 'I want the investigation into [Kirk's] death to continue. It's a bit weird, right? The dog's very silent right now, and there's steak on the ground, and they’re not moving."