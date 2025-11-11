Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Candace Owens

'Excruciatingly Embarrassing': Candace Owens Demands Kash Patel to Step Down After FBI Director's Girlfriend Sued MAGA Podcaster for Defamation

Composite photo of Candace Owens and Kash Patel
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA

Candace Owens said Kash Patel is a 'teenager in love.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Right-wing pundit Candace Owens has issued a fiery call for FBI director Kash Patel to step down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Owens took to social media platform X to issue the call for action over a bombshell lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Slams Kash Patel

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Candace Owens
Source: @realcandaceo/YouTube

Candace Owens recently slammed the government over the Charlie Kirk assassination investigation.

She wrote in the vicious message: "Kash Patel has to step down. This is excruciatingly embarrassing. He’s a teenager in love representing the Federal government."

The controversial podcaster had issued her statement as a response to an X post by The Gray Zone editor Max Blumenthal, which said the following: "As Kash's credibility goes down in flames over Epstein and Charlie Kirk, he's activating his legal network to punish America First podcasters who offended his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins. Wilkins' lawsuit against Elijah Schaffer is one of the more absurd documents I've seen."

Article continues below advertisement

A Lawsuit Regarding Kash Patel's Girlfriend

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel said 'attacking' his girlfriend 'is cowardly.'

The lawsuit Blumenthal called out was one filed by Patel's personal lawyer, Jesse Binnall, whose firm accused conservative podcaster Elijah Schaffer of perpetuating "a malicious lie about Alexis Wilkins, falsely claiming that she – an American-born country singer – is an agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director."

Aside from the part about Wilkins, the suit also mentions Schaffer "frequently posts anti-Israel rhetoric, accusing Israel of controlling the United States and its politicians."

Five days after the lawsuit was filed, Patel took to X to have his woman's back.

"The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic…Attacking her isn’t just wrong — it’s cowardly and jeopardizes our safety," he shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Elijah Schaffer Denies Allegations Against Him Regarding Kash Patel and His Girlfriend

Photo of Elijah Schaffer
Source: @elijahschaffer/Instagram

Elijah Schaffer denied saying a 'single word suggesting' Kash Patel or his girlfriend 'are compromised agents of Israel.'

Schaffer responded to Blumenthal's X post yesterday, calling the situation "disgusting."

"I have never said a single word suggesting Kash or his gf are compromised agents of Israel," he rebutted. "The entire lawsuit is about shutting down my media company for criticizing Israel's influence on our gov. Allegedly using Kash's legal resources. FOOLISH for an FBI director."

It's unsurprising to see Owens taking issue with a government agency, as she's been vocalizing her disdain for the government in the wake of Kirk's assassination.

In recent comments, Owens called out Donald Trump for allegedly seeming disinterested in keeping the public abreast of what's going on in the investigation of Kirk's death.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
photo of joe biden

Joe Biden's Sad Last Days: Frail-looking Ex-Prez Appears 'Absolutely Lost' in New Video From Rare Outing as Health Concerns Ramp Up

Split photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Melania's 'Private Concerns' Leaked: Trump Hints His Wife Wasn't Thrilled He Demolished Her White House Office to Build His Own $300Million Ballroom

Candace Owens Calls Out the Trump Administration for Staying Mum on Charlie Kirk's Death Investigation

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens said she 'knew the investigation into who murdered Charlie Kirk was officially over.'

One of the reasons she thinks the Trump administration is staying mum about the Kirk investigation is due to their "pro-Israel lobby."

"I know spiritually, from the moment Charlie Kirk passed, that we were never going to get the full story from officials," she asserted.

"I can’t explain it," she elaborated. "I felt that way, and when Trump rushed to Truth Social-out that AI-generated photo of him and Charlie with the Star of David in the background, I just knew. I knew the investigation into who murdered Charlie Kirk was officially over.

"Find me just one person with a platform who is pro-Israel who says, 'I want the investigation into [Kirk's] death to continue. It's a bit weird, right? The dog's very silent right now, and there's steak on the ground, and they’re not moving."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.