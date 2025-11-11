Your tip
Meghan Markle Wants Jeff Bezos to Be Her New 'Billionaire Backer' as Royal Expert Claims Amazon Boss Could Be 'Indispensable' to Her 'Ruthless Ambitions'

picture of Meghan Markle and Jeff bezos
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has been eyeing a collaboration with super-rich Amazon boss Jeff Bezos in a bid to boost her beloved brand.

Nov. 11 2025, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle's fledgling connection with Jeff Bezos could become "indispensable" to the Duchess's beloved brand, a royal expert has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the former Suits star, 44, has been eyeing a collaboration with the Amazon boss, who's worth $255billion and recently, the pair was caught mingling at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash last weekend, held at Bezos's $165million Beverly Hills mansion.

Money Talks

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle mingled with Bezos at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash, held at his mansion, last weekend.

The meet up came just days after Meghan's new movie role in Close Personal Friends was revealed — her return to acting after a hiatus of eight years.

And according to royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams, Bezos and his unparalleled influence over Hollywood could be indispensable to Meghan as she ends her self-imposed retirement, while trying to sell her As Ever lifestyle products.

He said: "Meghan greatly valued an invitation to Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos's Hollywood mansion on Saturday.

"She has a clear interest in getting support from a tycoon like Bezos and she is aiming high as he is rated the third richest man in the world."

Hollywood Power Player

picture of Jeff bezos
Source: MEGA

Bezos is becoming increasingly influential in Hollywood.

The Duchess will make a cameo in the upcoming film as herself, starring alongside Lily Collins, Brie Larson, and Jack Quaid.

On her acting comeback, an insider said: "This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves.

"She has been swamped with offers, but this one felt right."

Fitzwilliams admits Meghan's return to acting simply reflects how ambitious she is.

He explained: "Meghan will be appearing as herself in the Amazon MGM production Close Personal Friends, an announcement that came as a surprise as she had left Suits, and many thought she quit acting eight years ago.

Unlikely Acting Comeback

picture of Meghan Markle and prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan, here with husband Prince Harry, is making a surprise return to acting.

"However, it may get Meghan and Harry invitations to next year's Oscar ceremony, which would lift their profile.

"We see so much of Meghan, that it is easy to forget how ruthlessly ambitious she actually is, reportedly she wants to be a billionaire."

Indeed, a royal expert claimed earlier this month that the Duchess has her sights set on becoming a billionaire.

Speaking on British TV documentary, The Meghan Effect: How She Shook Up the Royal Family, royal commentator Emily Andrews claimed: "I've been told by those close to Meghan that she wants to become a billionaire."

picture of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff bezos
Source: MEGA

Bezos, posing with wife Lauren Sánchez, is helping boost Sydney Sweeney's profile.

And Meghan's relationship with Bezos could make that happen, especially if she moves on from her current deal with Netflix.

Fitzwilliams adds: "The current serious difficulty is that the Sussexes' contract with Netflix, which gives them first refusal of potential projects, has been downgraded."

He continued: "This is where Jeff Bezos could be indispensable, as he could open doors for her and also potentially help As Ever, which is currently supported by Netflix.

"There have been reports that Bezos will be backing a new luxury lingerie brand from actress Sydney Sweeney. It is this sort of opportunity that could be of enormous benefit to Meghan's ambitions to become a billionaire influencer.

"Her path would be so much easier if she had a billionaire backer."

