Meghan Markle Wants Jeff Bezos to Be Her New 'Billionaire Backer' as Royal Expert Claims Amazon Boss Could Be 'Indispensable' to Her 'Ruthless Ambitions'

The meet up came just days after Meghan's new movie role in Close Personal Friends was revealed — her return to acting after a hiatus of eight years.

And according to royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams, Bezos and his unparalleled influence over Hollywood could be indispensable to Meghan as she ends her self-imposed retirement, while trying to sell her As Ever lifestyle products.

He said: "Meghan greatly valued an invitation to Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos's Hollywood mansion on Saturday.

"She has a clear interest in getting support from a tycoon like Bezos and she is aiming high as he is rated the third richest man in the world."