Joe Biden's Sad Last Days: Frail-looking Ex-Prez Appears 'Absolutely Lost' in New Video From Rare Outing as Health Concerns Ramp Up

Biden has been spending his post-presidency holed up at his Delaware home as he battles his aggressive cancer. The former commander-in-chief no longer has a full staff and dozens of security agents keeping tabs on his every move.

Instead, he has only one or two aides and a few Secret Service members watching over him as he works with a ghostwriter on his memoir.

When Biden does decide to take a break from working on his memoir and leave the house, an aide said he stays true to his roots and travels by Amtrak or commercial flights, earning him the new nickname of American Airlines Joe.

A person familiar with Biden's post-presidency routine reportedly said: "He's very in the wild. His footprint is significantly smaller, and it's sort of shocking."