Joe Biden's Sad Last Days: Frail-looking Ex-Prez Appears 'Absolutely Lost' in New Video From Rare Outing as Health Concerns Ramp Up
Nov. 11 2025, Published 11:51 a.m. ET
Mama Mia! Joe Biden had fellow diners at a fancy Italian restaurant concerned for his health, RadarOnline.com can report, after the frail former president slowly stumbled his way through a crowd of patrons.
Biden turns 83 next week and has seldom been seen as he battles an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
Biden was surrounded by Secret Service agents as he slowly walked inside the Arlington, Va. restaurant Carbonara. The ex-president was greeted with a smattering of applause and appreciation.
However, the reaction on social media was far less approving, as many critics pointed out his diminished reflexes.
"He looks absolutely lost," one person tweeted, as another piled on: "Lol. He is not sure where he is."
A third added: "The walking corpse, bet the autopen was still on at that moment."
While one person sarcastically stated: "I thought that was an animatronic from Spirit Halloween."
Living in Isolation
Biden has been spending his post-presidency holed up at his Delaware home as he battles his aggressive cancer. The former commander-in-chief no longer has a full staff and dozens of security agents keeping tabs on his every move.
Instead, he has only one or two aides and a few Secret Service members watching over him as he works with a ghostwriter on his memoir.
When Biden does decide to take a break from working on his memoir and leave the house, an aide said he stays true to his roots and travels by Amtrak or commercial flights, earning him the new nickname of American Airlines Joe.
A person familiar with Biden's post-presidency routine reportedly said: "He's very in the wild. His footprint is significantly smaller, and it's sort of shocking."
'Aggressive' Cancer Battle
Earlier this year, Biden was diagnosed with cancer that has already metastasized to his bones, his office confirmed.
In a statement on May 18, Biden's office revealed his prostate cancer is characterized by a "Gleason score of 9," which means the condition is "aggressive."
"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the office added.
The diagnosis came after his doctor found a small nodule in the former POTUS' prostate during a routine physical exam that "necessitated further evaluation."
Biden and his family then began "reviewing treatment options with his physicians."
Biden's Cancer Surgery Band-Aid
Most recently, Biden was spotted with a giant bandage hiding a vicious scar from a delicate cancer surgery. Officials revealed the massive gash above his right eye was the result of surgery to remove skin cancer lesions.
Last month, his spokeswoman, Kelly Scully, downplayed the Mohs surgery, which removed a potentially deadly malignant lesion and surrounding tissue. The tissue will now be tested to determine if it has spread to other parts of the body, but renowned internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Biden, told RadarOnline.com he believes the politician is in a potentially dire situation.
"With so many medical problems, his longevity is definitely in question, and reports of dementia make him even more vulnerable," Dr. Fischer explained. "Melanoma is notorious for being unrecognized and dangerous."