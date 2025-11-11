Melania's 'Private Concerns' Leaked: Trump Hints His Wife Wasn't Thrilled He Demolished Her White House Office to Build His Own $300Million Ballroom

Donald Trump has slipped up and seemingly revealed First Lady Melania wasn't pleased with his abrupt decision to demolish the East Wing of the White House to make way for his "great" ballroom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president, 79, hinted at his wife not being thrilled to learn her "tiny little office" had been razed to the ground during an interview with The Ingraham Angle host Laura Ingraham.