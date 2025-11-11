Melania's 'Private Concerns' Leaked: Trump Hints His Wife Wasn't Thrilled He Demolished Her White House Office to Build His Own $300Million Ballroom
Nov. 11 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has slipped up and seemingly revealed First Lady Melania wasn't pleased with his abrupt decision to demolish the East Wing of the White House to make way for his "great" ballroom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, 79, hinted at his wife not being thrilled to learn her "tiny little office" had been razed to the ground during an interview with The Ingraham Angle host Laura Ingraham.
Trump Hints at Melania's Disapproval
The East Wing housed the first lady's office and staff, in addition to serving as the backdrop for festive decorations and events during the holiday season.
Previous reports alleged Melania "privately raised concerns" about the East Wing demolition and "told associates it wasn't her project."
When asked about reports on Melania disapproving of the project, Trump confessed: "She loved her little tiny office."
He then appeared to reveal Melania needed a bit of a cooling off period before she eventually came around to his plans for the White House.
Trump said: "You know what? She is very smart. In about one day she... if you would ask her now, she says it's great."
Melania isn't the only first lady to speak out about the controversial construction project.
Trump Calls East Wing a 'Poor, Sad Site'
Ingraham asked Trump his thoughts on former First Lady Michelle Obama's condemning the demolition of the East Wing to build his $300 million ballroom.
Obama previously said: "When we talk about the East Wing, it is the heart of the work. And to denigrate it, to tear it down, to pretend like it doesn't matter – it's a reflection of how you think of that role."
When asked why Obama's remarks were "wrong," Trump launched into a rant about how the East Wing was a "poor, sad site."
Trump said: "First of all, the East Wing was a beautiful little tiny structure, built many years ago, that was renovated and expanded and deexpanded and columns ripped out.
"It had nothing to do with the original building. It was a poor, sad side."
The president confessed he could have built around the historic East Wing, but decided against it.
He continued: "I could have built the ballroom around it but it would have not have been–we are building one of the greatest balls in the world."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump's decision to tear down the East Wing with little oversight sparked outrage on both sides of the aisle.
While he previously claimed his ballroom project would be "near it but not touching" the existing building, a White House official later clarified the "entirety of the East Wing will be modernized."
In a stunning move, the White House released a statement slamming the "pearl clutching" from critics who weeped over the historic site being reduced to rubble in a matter of days.
The official statement read: "In the latest instance of manufactured outrage, unhinged leftists and their Fake News allies are clutching their pearls over President Donald J. Trump's visionary addition of a grand, privately funded ballroom to the White House – a bold, necessary addition that echoes the storied history of improvements and additions from commanders-in-chief to keep the executive residence as a beacon of American excellence."