Sally Kirkland Dead at 84: Oscar-nominated Actress Dies Just Days After Entering Hospice Care Amid Heartbreaking Dementia Battle

Kirkland's representative, Michael Greene, confirmed to a media outlet that the star had passed, taking her last breath at 1:50 a.m. PST. He said she will be "deeply missed."

Prior to dying, the actress had entered hospice care over the weekend and, sadly, didn't last long.

After falling in the shower and injuring herself, a GoFundMe was set up in her name last year.

On November 7, the GoFundMe issued the following update: "Thank you for all your love and support. Sally is grateful for your kindness and love. Sally is on hospice now and is resting comfortably. Please hold and send the light for Sally."