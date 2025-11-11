Sally Kirkland Dead at 84: Oscar-nominated Actress Dies Just Days After Entering Hospice Care Amid Heartbreaking Dementia Battle
Oscar-nominated actress Sally Kirkland has died at 84 just days after she entered hospice amid a battle with dementia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
What Happened to Sally Kirkland?
Kirkland's representative, Michael Greene, confirmed to a media outlet that the star had passed, taking her last breath at 1:50 a.m. PST. He said she will be "deeply missed."
Prior to dying, the actress had entered hospice care over the weekend and, sadly, didn't last long.
After falling in the shower and injuring herself, a GoFundMe was set up in her name last year.
On November 7, the GoFundMe issued the following update: "Thank you for all your love and support. Sally is grateful for your kindness and love. Sally is on hospice now and is resting comfortably. Please hold and send the light for Sally."
The GoFundMe for Sally
When the GoFundMe was originally established, her friends noted she had "fractured her four bones in her neck, right wrist, and her left hip" in the past year.
"While recovering, she developed two separate life-threatening infections. The combination of these injuries and infections have required extensive hospitalizations and rehab beyond the 100 days insurance will cover," they explained.
Kirkland had apparently received "bad advice" from a financial advisor/business manager, according to her friends, which left her financially devastated. She also had insurance issues once SAG-AFTRA canceled supplemental insurance for members over the age of 65 in 2021.
"As the days pass, lack of proper care greatly diminishes Sally’s chance of a full recovery," her friends added. "However, with the right medical support, we know she has a strong chance of overcoming this setback and returning to the work she loves."
Prior to her passing, the GoFundMe had earned over $60,000.
Sally Kirkland's Life
Kirkland was born in New York City to Sally Kirkland Sr., a fashion editor for Vogue, and Fredric M. Kirkland, a metals dealer.
In 1964, she was recognized by Andy Warhol as one of the "13 most beautiful women." She then became the first actress to ever go completely in the buff in an off-Broadway play entitled Sweet Eros in 1968.
Kirkland continued honing her craft, going on to earn a Golden Globe Award for her performance in Anna in 1987.
Sally Kirkland Mentored Many Famous People
At the time of her passing, Kirkland had over 200 credits to her name, with notable titles including Bruce Almighty and Charlie's Angels.
Aside from acting, Kirkland had dabbled in other things, including being an ordained minister and practicing yoga.
She also acted as a mentor to many famous stars through the years, including Barbra Streisand and Liza Minelli.
Kirkladn is survived by her godson, three cousins, and many close friends.