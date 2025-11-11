Sydney Sweeney Branded a 'Cretin' and Accused of 'Hating Gay People' by Ruby Rose in Astonishing Attack after 'Orange Is The New Black' Star Lost Out on 'Christy' Role
Nov. 11 2025, Published 8:16 a.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney has been branded a "cretin" and accused of "hating gay people" in an astonishing rant by fellow actress Ruby Rose.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Orange Is The New Black star Rose, 39, hit out at the Euphoria star after claiming she originally landed the part of Christy Martin in the movie biopic about the U.S boxer, which was later awarded to Sweeney.
Astonishing Rant
As reported by RadarOnline.com this week, the movie has flopped in the box office having made just over $1million in opening weekend
Rose, who refers to Christy as “Cherry”, wrote on Threads: "The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry. Everyone had experience with the core material.
"Most of us were actually gay. It's part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time.
"'For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the 'people.'
"None of 'the people' want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us. You're a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better."
Sweeney 'Ruined The Film'
Despite her belief that Christy "deserved better", the boxer, who shot to fame in the 1990s with 49 wins under her belt, has thrown her support behind Sweeney and joined her at many turns of the promo trail.
Seeeney, 28, has become a growing target for left-wing stars ever since it was revealed she is a registered Republican, which has come under scrutiny amid her recent American Eagle commercial controversy.
She commented on how her public image has become monopolised by her views, particularly following her appearance on Saturday Night Live. This political shift has sparked debate among fans and the public.
Controversy has followed Sweney, particularly after a 2022 backlash when images surfaced from her mother's 60th birthday featuring "Make Sixty Great Again" hats and family members wearing "Blue Lives Matter" shirts.
Tanked At Box Office
She tweeted at the time: "You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions."
Hours before Rose’s outburst, Sydney hit back after Christy tanked at the box office. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress shared an impassioned post.
She wrote: "I am so deeply proud of this movie. proud of the film David (Michôd) made. proud of the story we told...
"Proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life…
"This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy's story could save lives...
"Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud…
"Why? because we don't always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and Christy has been the most impactful project of my life. Thank you Christy. I love you."