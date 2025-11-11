Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Facebook Is Pissed!' Mark Zuckerberg at War With Director Aaron Sorkin Over 'Social Network' Sequel Plans to 'Blame' Platform for Capitol Attack

Mark Zuckerberg has been clashing with Aaron Sorkin over 'The Social Network' sequel, which aims to blame Facebook for the Capitol attack.
Source: MEGA

Mark Zuckerberg has been clashing with Aaron Sorkin over 'The Social Network' sequel, which aims to blame Facebook for the Capitol attack.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Aaron Sorkin has been teasing a sequel to his Oscar-winning 2010 film The Social Network for years.

Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal it's being reported that the director is set to shoot The Social Network Part II for Sony Pictures.

David Fincher directed the original film, which Sorkin wrote.

Capitol Riot Involvement

Aaron Sorkin's planned sequel to 'The Social Network' will reportedly explore Facebook's alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Sorkin's planned sequel to 'The Social Network' will reportedly explore Facebook's alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack.

The follow-up to the flick – about Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg's creation of the social networking site Facebook and the twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who claimed he stole their idea – is said to be based on a Wall Street Journal series exposing the multiple harms caused by the network.

In part, it will focus on the role Facebook played in the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol. As Sorkin has said, "I blame Facebook for January 6."

Facebook Livid Over The Movie Plans

Mark Zuckerberg is said to be unhappy about Sorkin's upcoming 'The Social Network Part II' and its portrayal of Facebook.
Source: MEGA

Mark Zuckerberg is said to be unhappy about Sorkin's upcoming 'The Social Network Part II' and its portrayal of Facebook.

While the movie appears to be a go, a source told RadarOnline.com that Zuckerberg, now worth an estimated $244.3 billion and the CEO of Meta, which owns Facebook, is not happy Sorkin is revisiting his creation.

"Facebook is pissed and threatening Sony to withdraw from any association."

