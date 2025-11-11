EXCLUSIVE: 'Facebook Is Pissed!' Mark Zuckerberg at War With Director Aaron Sorkin Over 'Social Network' Sequel Plans to 'Blame' Platform for Capitol Attack
Nov. 11 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Aaron Sorkin has been teasing a sequel to his Oscar-winning 2010 film The Social Network for years.
Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal it's being reported that the director is set to shoot The Social Network Part II for Sony Pictures.
David Fincher directed the original film, which Sorkin wrote.
Capitol Riot Involvement
The follow-up to the flick – about Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg's creation of the social networking site Facebook and the twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who claimed he stole their idea – is said to be based on a Wall Street Journal series exposing the multiple harms caused by the network.
In part, it will focus on the role Facebook played in the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol. As Sorkin has said, "I blame Facebook for January 6."
Facebook Livid Over The Movie Plans
While the movie appears to be a go, a source told RadarOnline.com that Zuckerberg, now worth an estimated $244.3 billion and the CEO of Meta, which owns Facebook, is not happy Sorkin is revisiting his creation.
"Facebook is pissed and threatening Sony to withdraw from any association."