Fashionista Kim Kardashian has dropped a blood-chilling revelation that she was in fear for her life because someone in her inner circle put a hit on her – and her scorned ex-hubby Kanye West claims she's accusing him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I got a call from investigators. Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life," the 44-year-old beauty reveals on season 7 of her family's Hulu reality show The Kardashians.

The mom of kids North West, 12, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6, with Kanye, said she was "terrified out of her mind" at the time, but fortunately the situation was resolved and she adds: "I'm happy it's over."