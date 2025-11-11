Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Death Threat Terror! Reality Star Says 'Someone Close Put a Hit Out on My Life' — as Troubled Ex Kanye West Claims She Hinted It Was Him

Kim Kardashian has faced death threat terror after hinting someone close plotted against her.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has faced death threat terror after hinting someone close plotted against her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Fashionista Kim Kardashian has dropped a blood-chilling revelation that she was in fear for her life because someone in her inner circle put a hit on her – and her scorned ex-hubby Kanye West claims she's accusing him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I got a call from investigators. Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life," the 44-year-old beauty reveals on season 7 of her family's Hulu reality show The Kardashians.

The mom of kids North West, 12, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6, with Kanye, said she was "terrified out of her mind" at the time, but fortunately the situation was resolved and she adds: "I'm happy it's over."

Kanye Speaks Out

Kanye West alleged Kim Kardashian accused him of ordering a hit during their 2022 divorce.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West alleged Kim Kardashian accused him of ordering a hit during their 2022 divorce.

Meanwhile, Kanye, 48, who has been bitter since Kardashian kicked him to the curb with a divorce in 2022, claims the unnamed threatener Kim was talking about was him and she made the outrageous claim during their divorce.

In February 2022, the Gold Digger singer wrote in a lengthy post on the social media platform X: "YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER."

He noted that the accusation was especially dangerous for Black men like him because it could "ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP. THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER [SIC] ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP."

Kanye's Rants Didn't Stop

West claimed Kardashian's accusation could endanger Black men like him.
Source: MEGA

West claimed Kardashian's accusation could endanger Black men like him.

The Heartless rapper also complained about other allegations Kardashian was then making about him during their divorce, writing: "SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING."

While Kardashian has dated but remained single since their split, Kanye wed busty beauty Bianca Censori, now 30, in December 2022, just after his divorce was finalized.

Kardashian also survived a terrifying armed robbery in Paris in 2016 when masked thugs broke into her hotel room, bound and gagged her and made off with $6 million in jewels, including a $4 million engagement ring from Kanye.

Family Members Impacted By Death Threats

Kendall Jenner said her sister Kardashian's death threat scare left the family on edge.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner said her sister Kardashian's death threat scare left the family on edge.

Eight creeps were later caught, tried, and convicted.

Meanwhile, the claimed death threat on Kardashian also left her family members shaken.

Half sister Kendall Jenner notes that the scary crisis had everyone "kind of on edge."

