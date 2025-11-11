Timothée Chalamet 'DUMPS' Kylie Jenner and Swerves Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Bash After Months of 'Squabbles' — But Reality Star Wants Him Back
Nov. 11 2025, Published 7:23 a.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet has "dumped" Kylie Jenner after the Hollywood star swerved Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday bash.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Wonka star’s filming schedule has caused issues within their two-year relationship and in recent months they've barely seen each other, according to insiders.
Brutal 'Dumping'
And Chalamet has reportedly pulled the plug on the romance in light of their work commitments but Kylie, who was spotted looking "lonely" with the actor nowhere to be seen at her mom’s party, is hopeful the pair can reconcile.
A source told the Daily Mail: "This has happened before – but she talked him into getting back together.
"She is crazy about him so that could well happen again."
Another source claimed to the publication: "There is trouble in paradise, but they aren't completely over.
"He is filming quite a bit, and she feels that she has to chase him. She is putting in the work more than him."
Kylie's 'Lonely' Party
The rumored break-up comes after Chalamet, 29, appeared to take a swipe at Kylie, 28, during a Vogue cover shoot where he said he didn't talk about his relationship as there wasn't "anything to say."
RadarOnline.com revealed Kylie was left been blindsided by her boyfriend's decision to shut down talk of their relationship.
A friend close to the Kardashians' star said: "Kylie was really upset by how casually Timothée dismissed the question. She honestly believed they were past the point of hiding things and that he'd want to celebrate their relationship, not act like it doesn't exist.
"She's raging, shocked and heartbroken at the same time, but, as usual, is trying to put a brave face on things by keeping posting 'happy' social media snaps."
Kylie's Bid To Salvage Romance
EXCLUSIVE: Battle of the Brothers! Chris and Andrew 'Not Speaking' After CNN Firing and Fallout — 'There's No Trust, No Forgiveness'
Chalamet and Jenner first connected in January 2023 after meeting at a Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris. They confirmed their romance eight months later with a public kiss at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.
For much of last year, they were inseparable – courtside at Knicks games, attending Hollywood award shows and vacationing together on the Riviera.
But cracks reportedly began to show over the summer when Chalamet spent months in Hungary filming the third Dune instalment while Jenner stayed in Los Angeles with her children, Stormi, seven, and Aire, three, whom she shares with ex-partner Travis Scott.
A source close to the couple said: "They've been on completely different schedules for months, and it's really strained things. Kylie's been the one reaching out, calling, visiting – but she's beginning to feel like she's putting in all the effort."
Insiders claimed tension has also grown over Chalamet's reluctance to appear in Jenner's world – from her family's hit series The Kardashians to her major business launches. "Kylie's always been the one showing up for him," said another source. "She's traveled everywhere to support Timothée, but he rarely returns the favor. It's starting to really bother her."
But some of Chalamet's friends insist his quietness is about privacy, not rejection. "Timothée has always been extremely private and guarded about his personal dealings," said a film industry insider.
"He's never been the kind of person to make his relationships part of the spotlight."