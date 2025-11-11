Timothée Chalamet 'DUMPS' Kylie Jenner and Swerves Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Bash After Months of 'Squabbles' — But Reality Star Wants Him Back

And Chalamet has reportedly pulled the plug on the romance in light of their work commitments but Kylie, who was spotted looking "lonely" with the actor nowhere to be seen at her mom’s party, is hopeful the pair can reconcile.

A source told the Daily Mail: "This has happened before – but she talked him into getting back together.

"She is crazy about him so that could well happen again."

Another source claimed to the publication: "There is trouble in paradise, but they aren't completely over.

"He is filming quite a bit, and she feels that she has to chase him. She is putting in the work more than him."