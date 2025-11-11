EXCLUSIVE: Battle of the Brothers! Chris and Andrew 'Not Speaking' After CNN Firing and Fallout — 'There's No Trust, No Forgiveness'

The brothers' issues date back to August 2021, when sexual harassment allegations forced Andrew, 67, to resign as New York's governor. He denied all charges levied against him by 11 women.

Just months later, Chris lost HIS job as a host on CNN when he admitted to investigators that he "offered advice to his brother's staff" and reached out "to sources and other journalists" in a bid to control the damage inflicted on Andrew by the sexual harassment claims.

"Chris blames Andrew for the fallout that cost him his $6 million-a-year CNN job," a source said. "Chris feels he took the hit for Andrew's mistakes.