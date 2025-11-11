EXCLUSIVE: Battle of the Brothers! Chris and Andrew 'Not Speaking' After CNN Firing and Fallout — 'There's No Trust, No Forgiveness'
Nov. 11 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Once inseparable brothers Andrew and Chris Cuomo are officially at war and RadarOnline.com can reveal their beef is deeply personal.
The sniping siblings have long blamed each other for career-ending missteps, sources said, and their feud is boiling over as Andrew campaigns for mayor of New York City.
'It's Bad' Between The Brothers
"It's bad," said an insider close to the high-profile political clan.
"They're not speaking. The wounds run deep."
The brothers' issues date back to August 2021, when sexual harassment allegations forced Andrew, 67, to resign as New York's governor. He denied all charges levied against him by 11 women.
Just months later, Chris lost HIS job as a host on CNN when he admitted to investigators that he "offered advice to his brother's staff" and reached out "to sources and other journalists" in a bid to control the damage inflicted on Andrew by the sexual harassment claims.
"Chris blames Andrew for the fallout that cost him his $6 million-a-year CNN job," a source said. "Chris feels he took the hit for Andrew's mistakes.
Family Tensions Brewing
"He lost his career, his credibility – everything."
Meanwhile, sources say big bro Andrew is fuming that 55-year-old Chris' support disappeared after he left CNN and embarked on rebuilding his career with a program at the much-smaller NewsNation network in 2022.
"Andrew believes Chris 'used' the family name to build his media profile, only to abandon him when the headlines turned ugly for both of them," added the insider.
Amping up the tension, Andrew has yet to appear on Chris' NewsNation show even as the Big Apple's mayoral election nears on Nov. 4 – a glaring diss that sources claim is "no accident."
No Trust, No Forgiveness'
A rep for Andrew denied there's any feud between the brothers, but a source said: "Andrew is furious that Chris hasn't given him his show as a political platform. Now he's so angry he won't appear on his brother's program even if he's asked," adding Chris is miffed he wasn't invited to join Andrew's mayoral campaign.
"They both blame the other for their own problems," a source said. "There's no trust, no forgiveness – and absolutely no place for Chris in Andrew's possible future administration."