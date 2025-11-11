Paris Jackson Reveals She Has a HOLE Inside her Nose After Years of Drug Abuse as Jacko's Daughter Marks 5 Years Off Heroin

RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician, 27, made the stunning admission to mark her five years being off heroin .

Paris Jackson has claimed years of drug taking has left her with a hole inside her nose.

Paris said her nose 'whistles' while she breathes through it.

She addressed her perforated septum in a video shared on social media — admitting it can be "very noticeable."

Paris said: "I have a really loud whistle because you can hear it when I breathe through my nose..."

The star shone a light in one nostril so her followers could see the missing cartilage inside her nose.

The deterioration began when she was around 20, but Paris has been reluctant to have surgery to fix the issue in case the recovery process causes her to relapse.

She explained: "You have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly, and I don't want to f--- with that."