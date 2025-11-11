Paris Jackson Reveals She Has a HOLE Inside her Nose After Years of Drug Abuse as Jacko's Daughter Marks 5 Years Off Heroin
Nov. 11 2025, Published 6:49 a.m. ET
Paris Jackson has claimed years of drug taking has left her with a hole inside her nose.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician, 27, made the stunning admission to mark her five years being off heroin.
Impact of Drug Abuse
She addressed her perforated septum in a video shared on social media — admitting it can be "very noticeable."
Paris said: "I have a really loud whistle because you can hear it when I breathe through my nose..."
The star shone a light in one nostril so her followers could see the missing cartilage inside her nose.
The deterioration began when she was around 20, but Paris has been reluctant to have surgery to fix the issue in case the recovery process causes her to relapse.
She explained: "You have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly, and I don't want to f--- with that."
Warning To Young Followers
Septum damage from drug taking is caused by numerous factors, from the acidic nature of the substances irritating the cartilage to an increased risk of infection as well as a narrowing of blood vessels preventing blood and oxygen from reaching the area.
The daughter of the late Michael Jackson warned fans not to do drugs, before backtracking and stating that it was their choice to live how they desired.
Paris added: "Or do, I mean, everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life," she clarified. "I'm not going to tell anyone what to do.
"I don't recommend it because it ruined my life."
Paris marked five years of sobriety from alcohol and drugs in January after choosing a teetotal path.
Teetotal For Five Years
She wrote: "To say that I'm thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface. It's because I'm sober that I get to smile today.
"I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. I get to feel heartbreak in all its glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust.
"I feel the sun on my skin and it's warm. I've found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I'm sober or not, but today I get to show up for it."
She had previously discussed her problems with drug abuse and depression, revealing in 2017 that several of her tattoos conceal both track marks from drug use and self-harm scars.
Paris admitted she had attempted suicide "multiple times" and then went on to study at a therapeutic school in Utah, which she said was "great" for her.
She said: "I'm a completely different person," she said. "I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help."
Paris split from her longterm boyfriend Justin Long in July after three years.
The former couple got engaged in December 2024.