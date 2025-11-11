EXCLUSIVE: Trouble in Paradise? Alec Baldwin Livid Over Wife Hilaria Ditching Her Wedding Ring for Fame – as Disgraced Actor Suspects 'She's Using Him to Build a Brand'
Nov. 11 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Fame-hungry Hilaria Baldwin is desperate to make a name for herself in Hollywood – and it's causing huge cracks in her marriage to fed-up hubby Alec Baldwin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The couple's shaky 13-year union has already been stretched to the limit by the hot-to-trot yoga instructor's short-lived turn on Dancing With the Stars.
Ditching Her Ring
The rumors reached a new level of intensity after the 41-year-old ditched her wedding ring on numerous occasions, then tried to play down fans' inquiries on social media.
The ring drama and her other spotlight-seeking antics are pushing Alec, 67, over the edge, and insiders say he's one step away from total implosion.
"Alec feels he's been a good sport, but it's very clear to him that Hilaria's putting her career ambitions above everything, including him," said a source. While she shot DWTS in Los Angeles, he stayed at home in New York with their young brood.
"The feeling in her social circle is that she's being incredibly insensitive toward Alec," the source said.
Hilaria's Trying To Make A Name For Herself
As readers know, the 30 Rock alum has been fuming for weeks about his spouse's fame-hungry behavior.
Besides getting hot and sweaty with dance partner Gleb Savchenko, 42 – the pair was eliminated on DWTS' week 4 – spies say she's also been schmoozing with entertainment bigwigs in the hope of landing other TV and movie roles.
Meanwhile, her furious hubby – who did fly out with some of their seven kids to watch Hilaria's first cha-cha on September 16 – was noticeably absent in subsequent rounds.
Harsh Comments Towards Alec
According to the source, the onetime movie heartthrob was also stung by his wife's insistence that he drop some pounds and make better diet choices, as she's found him schlubby and unsexy in comparison to the beautiful people she was surrounded by on DWTS.
Sources said he's also suffering PTSD from his well-documented legal woes following the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in 2021, although a judge dismissed the case.
"At this point, it's very obvious to Alec that Hilaria's only using him to build a brand for herself, and the fear is that once she gets her big Hollywood break, she'll ditch him."