EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Snubs Diddy! Disgraced Sex Beast Left Begging for Support as A-list Pals Stay Silent Over Prison Sentence – 'When It Mattered Most, They All Disappeared'
Nov. 11 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Fallen hip-hop honcho Sean "Diddy" Combs once entertained a who's who of celebs at lavish bashes – but he was apparently forsaken by his most famous friends who failed to pen letters of support for his recent sentence hearing on prostitution charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The scandal-scarred music mogul was ordered to serve over four years behind bars in a federal penitentiary after drumming up just 10 testimonials from folks, including his ex-girlfriend Virginia Huynh, a prison cellmate, one of his sons, a celeb hairstylist and a chaplain for the Miami Beach Police Department.
Former Pals Gone Silent
Notably absent from the list were the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker's well-known buddies Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, Usher, Howard Stern, Martha Stewart, former flame Jennifer Lopez and Ashton Kutcher, who once wrote a gushing letter in support of his convicted rapist costar from That '70s Show, Danny Masterson.
"These are people who built careers alongside him," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "But when it mattered most, they all disappeared. It's the ultimate Hollywood snub – because in this business, silence isn't neutral. Silence means you're toxic.
"And right now, Diddy is radioactive."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy in July – but convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution.
The Bad Boy Records cofounder, 55, has steadfastly denied lawmen's claims that he forced women to engage in days-long drug-fueled sex marathons known as Freak Offs with gigolos and insists all encounters were consensual.
No Evidence Celebs Pals Were Involved
There is no evidence suggesting that any of Combs' celebrity pals were involved in his pervy private parties.
During Combs' sentencing, the defense showed a fawning 12-minute video depicting the convicted creep as a family man who contributes to the community.
Vowing To Appeal Decision
Disgraced financier Miles Guo – aka Ho Wan Kwok, who was jailed for stealing from online followers and investors – wrote a grammatically challenged letter in support of his former cellmate, gushing: "Mr. Combs is a very kind, sensitive, genius person.
"He personally asked me that when we are released, if we can create an AI platform so that we can help the people."
Still, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months in the clink and hit him with a $500,000 fine.
An attorney for the It's All About the Benjamins rapper has vowed to appeal the decision and is attempting to seek a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.