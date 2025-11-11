Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Snubs Diddy! Disgraced Sex Beast Left Begging for Support as A-list Pals Stay Silent Over Prison Sentence – 'When It Mattered Most, They All Disappeared'

Hollywood snubs Diddy as the disgraced star is left begging for support after receiving his prison sentence.
Source: MEGA

Hollywood has snubbed Diddy as the disgraced star is left begging for support after receiving his prison sentence.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Fallen hip-hop honcho Sean "Diddy" Combs once entertained a who's who of celebs at lavish bashes – but he was apparently forsaken by his most famous friends who failed to pen letters of support for his recent sentence hearing on prostitution charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The scandal-scarred music mogul was ordered to serve over four years behind bars in a federal penitentiary after drumming up just 10 testimonials from folks, including his ex-girlfriend Virginia Huynh, a prison cellmate, one of his sons, a celeb hairstylist and a chaplain for the Miami Beach Police Department.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Pals Gone Silent

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez were among the stars who did not submit letters supporting Sean 'Diddy' Combs at his sentencing.
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez were among the stars who did not submit letters supporting Sean 'Diddy' Combs at his sentencing.

Article continues below advertisement

Notably absent from the list were the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker's well-known buddies Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, Usher, Howard Stern, Martha Stewart, former flame Jennifer Lopez and Ashton Kutcher, who once wrote a gushing letter in support of his convicted rapist costar from That '70s Show, Danny Masterson.

Article continues below advertisement

"These are people who built careers alongside him," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "But when it mattered most, they all disappeared. It's the ultimate Hollywood snub – because in this business, silence isn't neutral. Silence means you're toxic.

"And right now, Diddy is radioactive."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy in July – but convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution.

The Bad Boy Records cofounder, 55, has steadfastly denied lawmen's claims that he forced women to engage in days-long drug-fueled sex marathons known as Freak Offs with gigolos and insists all encounters were consensual.

Article continues below advertisement

No Evidence Celebs Pals Were Involved

Article continues below advertisement
Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison and fined $500,000 after being convicted on prostitution-related charges.
Source: MEGA

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison and fined $500,000 after being convicted on prostitution-related charges.

Article continues below advertisement

There is no evidence suggesting that any of Combs' celebrity pals were involved in his pervy private parties.

During Combs' sentencing, the defense showed a fawning 12-minute video depicting the convicted creep as a family man who contributes to the community.

Article continues below advertisement

Vowing To Appeal Decision

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Desperate to Win Back Fourth Ex-husband Ben Affleck After Divorce – 'In Her Mind, They're Destined to Be Together Again'

Photo of Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Facing New Sex Trafficking Storm — as He's Slapped With Claims He 'Bedded Other Victims'

Article continues below advertisement
Disgraced financier Miles Guo praised Combs in a letter to the court, calling him 'a very kind, sensitive, genius person.'
Source: MEGA

Disgraced financier Miles Guo praised Combs in a letter to the court, calling him 'a very kind, sensitive, genius person.'

Disgraced financier Miles Guo – aka Ho Wan Kwok, who was jailed for stealing from online followers and investors – wrote a grammatically challenged letter in support of his former cellmate, gushing: "Mr. Combs is a very kind, sensitive, genius person.

"He personally asked me that when we are released, if we can create an AI platform so that we can help the people."

Still, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months in the clink and hit him with a $500,000 fine.

An attorney for the It's All About the Benjamins rapper has vowed to appeal the decision and is attempting to seek a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.