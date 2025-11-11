EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Snubs Diddy! Disgraced Sex Beast Left Begging for Support as A-list Pals Stay Silent Over Prison Sentence – 'When It Mattered Most, They All Disappeared'

"These are people who built careers alongside him," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "But when it mattered most, they all disappeared. It's the ultimate Hollywood snub – because in this business, silence isn't neutral. Silence means you're toxic.

"And right now, Diddy is radioactive."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy in July – but convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution.

The Bad Boy Records cofounder, 55, has steadfastly denied lawmen's claims that he forced women to engage in days-long drug-fueled sex marathons known as Freak Offs with gigolos and insists all encounters were consensual.