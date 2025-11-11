EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Desperate to Win Back Fourth Ex-husband Ben Affleck After Divorce – 'In Her Mind, They're Destined to Be Together Again'

Jennifer Lopez is pulling out all the stops in a desperate bid to win back ex-husband Ben Affleck – but sources said pals are warning Affleck he'd be bonkers to bless Bennifer 3.0.

The pair, who notched a broken engagement in the early 2000s and filed for divorce in 2024 after a disastrous two-year marriage, put on a tender display while promoting their new movie in New York City earlier this month, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Affleck, 53, served as an executive producer on the flick, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which stars J.Lo.