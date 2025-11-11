EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Desperate to Win Back Fourth Ex-husband Ben Affleck After Divorce – 'In Her Mind, They're Destined to Be Together Again'

Your tip
Jennifer Lopez Desperate to Win Back Fourth Ex-husband Ben Affleck After Divorce – 'In Her Mind, They're Destined to Be Together Again'

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is desperate to win back ex-husband Ben Affleck after their divorce, believing they're destined.

Nov. 11 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is pulling out all the stops in a desperate bid to win back ex-husband Ben Affleck – but sources said pals are warning Affleck he'd be bonkers to bless Bennifer 3.0.

The pair, who notched a broken engagement in the early 2000s and filed for divorce in 2024 after a disastrous two-year marriage, put on a tender display while promoting their new movie in New York City earlier this month, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Affleck, 53, served as an executive producer on the flick, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which stars J.Lo.

Red Carpet Reunion

Ben Affleck reunited with Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet while promoting their new film 'Kiss of the Spider Woman.'
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck reunited with Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet while promoting their new film 'Kiss of the Spider Woman.'

The bootylicious diva, 56, snuggled up to her former spouse during a surprise red carpet reunion – and he flirted right back.

"J.Lo had a wonderful time with Ben and says he's as sexy and wonderful as ever," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "In her mind, they're destined to be together again, plain and simple. She's believed that all along and now she's even more convinced that it's a case of when, not if, it's going to happen."

As readers know, J.Lo struggled to move on after the split.

Sources previously said how he found her narcissistic and controlling, while she grew frustrated by his grumpy attitude and stubborn refusal to embrace the spotlight as the prom king and queen of Hollywood.

Jennifer Tried To Move On, But Can't Let Ben Go

Insiders said Lopez still views Affleck as the love of her life despite their 2024 divorce.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Lopez still views Affleck as the love of her life despite their 2024 divorce.

Following the split, RadarOnline.com revealed how J.Lo dabbled in no-strings hookups that went nowhere.

"None of those guys could hold a candle to Ben," explained a source. "He's the love of her life in every respect."

The pair also clashed over selling their marital home, which continues to rack up huge costs, as prospective buyers balk at the eye-popping $52million price tag.

Affleck praised Lopez's performance in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' calling her 'fabulous.'
Source: MEGA

Affleck praised Lopez's performance in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' calling her 'fabulous.'

But they were clearly in sync during their recent outing, with insiders noting the white-hot chemistry between them.

Affleck fueled the reunion buzz by gushing over Lopez's performance in the film, saying: "She's fabulous, although that shouldn't be any surprise to anyone."

Ben's Pals Insists Getting Back Together Is A 'Mistake'

Friends cautioned Affleck against rekindling his romance with Lopez, warning it could be a mistake.
Source: MEGA

Friends reportedly cautioned Affleck against rekindling his romance with Lopez, warning it could be a mistake.

Added an insider: "It's common knowledge among Ben's friends that he still finds Jen wildly attractive. The fact she's pursuing him so aggressively is no doubt a big boost to his confidence.

"It's by no means impossible that sooner or later he'll give her another shot. But people in Ben's world think this would be a huge mistake, and they're reminding him how miserable he was when they were together."

