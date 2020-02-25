Mother’s Heartbreak: Tori Spelling Reveals Two Of Her Children ‘Bullied’ At School Describes daughter’s anguish over ‘comments about her weight and sexual things.’

A mother’s heartbreak.

Tori Spelling made the brutally honest confession that her two oldest children have been relentlessly bullied in school, sharing the dark details of their educational torture.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star is a mother of five and has found her children to be a target of bullying on social media, but now she is sharing the fact that their own peers have been harassing them as well.

“My two 1st born… they have been thru so much bullying I can no longer not share and express ourselves,” she wrote as a caption of a throwback photo of Liam and Stella, two of her children with hubby Dean McDermott, to her 1.5 million followers.

“Stella is 11. She was 1 in this pic. Innocent little being that only knew unconditional love, honesty, exploration, & kindness. Her beautiful heart, full of hope. Between her last year at her elementary school or the 1st year at her middle school this human has endured enough bullying for a lifetime,” Spelling wrote.

“Liam, my 1st born, is a feisty funny guy. 2 thumbs up in this pic at 2 years old. He graduated last year from Encino but not without the principal telling us he was ‘unmotivated & lazy,’” she wrote about her teenage son.

“Poor guy thought from way he was treated by her that he was ‘stupid.’ Beyond not the case. He is a hilarious, smart, outgoing, and a creative kind guy! Then, he started his new middle school. Same school as Stella. He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional based headaches and stomach aches.”

