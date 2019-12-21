Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tori Spelling has sniped back at followers who have blasted the cash-strapped star for promoting the company that produced her children’s pajamas in family Christmas photos.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 actress, 46, shared a series of Instagram shots that featured her, husband Dean McDermott, and their five kids posing next to their Christmas tree in matching PJs.

“Having a ‘snow’ ball putting the finishing touches on our amazing @kingofchristmas tree 🌲 in our chic and cozy holiday family pjs by @santandabel xoxo (scroll thru photos to see from family portrait to faux snowball fight) ❄️🎄☃️#countdowntochristmas,” Tori wrote in a caption.

Haters weighed in, accusing the star known for her financial problems with Dean, 53, of making money off her kids with the PJ product placement.

“I wonder if your kids get tired of being directed and produced for these paid promotions,” one person asked online.

But Tori replied, “The answer is no bc we weren’t paid for anything in this picture. This is our tree and these are their jammies. Is that ok with you?” Another critic wrote, “Is there anything this family will not do or wear@for money!! Wow, these poor kids.”

Tori again clapped back, letting the person know, “Just FYI we were not paid for anything in this picture! No exchange of $ at all. We are just complete fans of these products.”

Another follower believed it was “sad” that Tori would use the kids and that she needs to let the kids make their own decisions.

The star whose 90210 reboot was recently cancelled responded, “Didn’t make any $ from this picture and not promoting anything aside from sharing our actual lives. This is us. Please make informed judgements [sic].”

As The Blast noted, Tori has previously made money by pushing products on her Instagram account but has denied receiving anything money for this specific post.

Some fans defended Tori with one declaring, “You and your family are awesome….I don’t understand all the hate you receive.”

“Love you and all the great pictures,” another person wrote to the former reality TV star.

The McDermotts and their large brood smiled as they sat by the tree in front of the family fireplace in the photos and also played with fake snow balls.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Tori and Dean have faced major money woes for years. And it didn’t help that her much-hyped show reuniting her with much of the 90210 cast bit the dust after one poorly-rated season.

As Radar exclusively reported, Tori continues to owe a whopping $1,182,760 in taxes, according to The Los Angeles County Recorder of Deeds.

But Spelling’s financial issues don’t end there. American Express sued Spelling in January 2016 for failing to pay her credit card bills. She was ordered to pay back $87,594.55 in October 2016.

American Express filed a Writ of Execution on August 16, 2019. In the court filing, the bank asked the Sheriff or Marshal of the County of Los Angeles to enforce the $88,391.25 judgment Spelling owes the bank. Tori and Dean are also in a legal war with City National Bank after failing to pay back a $400,000 loan.

The bank was awarded a judgment of $202,066 in 2017. The bank later claimed they never paid and a bench warrant was issued after she failed to appear in court.

The warrant was dissolved in April, as Tori agreed to provide documents during a meeting with attorneys.

Both cases remain ongoing.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Tori and Dean from spending money on vacations and flaunting their Hollywood lifestyle, hitting red carpets with their kids.

The former poor little rich girl recently admitted, “I am not great with money.”