Kim Kardashian Faces Fresh Backlash Over Her Parenting Style After Daughter North West, 12, Unveils 'High-Risk' Piercing Deemed Not Suitable for Kids

A dermal piercing is not the same as a regular piercing, and involves a surgical procedure.

It is a single-point piercing where a small, flat-bottomed anchor is surgically placed under the skin's surface.

The pre-teen, whose father is rapper Kanye West, took to social media to show off her new piercings when she snapped photos of her manicured hand with the jewels visible.

Taking to TikTok, North shared the snaps of her fingers and appeared to showcase her two brand new piercings.

One was a double piercing with silver gems, and the other was a single piercing with a blue gem.

The snaps made their way to Reddit where one person shared the photos of North's new body piercings, writing: "Um so this is crazy. North with more piercings at 12 y.o."