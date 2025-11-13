Your tip
Kim Kardashian Faces Fresh Backlash Over Her Parenting Style After Daughter North West, 12, Unveils 'High-Risk' Piercing Deemed Not Suitable for Kids

picture of Kim Kardashian and North West
Source: MEGA/@Kimandnorth;TikTok

Kim Kardashian has been slammed by critics after her 12-year-old daughter North West sported 'high-risk' piercing.

Nov. 13 2025, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian's parenting skills have once again attracted scrutiny after her 12-year-old daughter was spotted with a "high-risk piercing."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star's wannabe fashionista offspring North West showed off new jewelry embedded into her hand after she got dermal piercings in her finger.

'This Is Crazy!'

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim has been accused of trying to be North's 'best friend', rather than 'mom'.

A dermal piercing is not the same as a regular piercing, and involves a surgical procedure.

It is a single-point piercing where a small, flat-bottomed anchor is surgically placed under the skin's surface.

The pre-teen, whose father is rapper Kanye West, took to social media to show off her new piercings when she snapped photos of her manicured hand with the jewels visible.

Taking to TikTok, North shared the snaps of her fingers and appeared to showcase her two brand new piercings.

One was a double piercing with silver gems, and the other was a single piercing with a blue gem.

The snaps made their way to Reddit where one person shared the photos of North's new body piercings, writing: "Um so this is crazy. North with more piercings at 12 y.o."

Kim's 'Not A Rational Adult'

picture of Kim Kardashian and North West
Source: MEGA/@Kimandnorth;TikTok

North showed off fake face tattoos last month on her TikTok profile she shares with Kim.

Fans and critics have since reacted to North’s new piercings on social media.

"This is what happens when you need to be your child's best friend and not a rational adult," one person commented.

"This is absolutely absurd. She is a child," said a second.

"Dermal piercings at 12 on your hand is wild. I'm all for allowing your children to express themselves and find their own style, but not this, not at 12," a third added.

"Why are they letting 12 year olds look 25? Kim and Kanye needs to be a better parents and North needs to be reminded she's a little girl, not a grown adult," another commented.

'She Is Still A Child!'

picture of North-West
Source: MEGA

Wannabe-fashionista North has dramatically changed her appearance in recent years.

"This is absolutely crazy. She is 12, WHICH IS STILL A CHILD," added a fifth.

"An an ER nurse …The hand is literally the worst spot infection wise," another said.

"Asides from the fact she is only 12 years old. I’ve had dermals myself as an adult," another user wrote.

"They are prone to rejecting and I’m assuming that as she’s still growing she’s going to be prone to it rejecting even more. So dumb all round."

The new snaps comes less than one month after North showed off fake face tattoos, color contacts, and new piercings on TikTok.

"New piercings and fake tatts 4 life," she captioned the post.

picture of Kim Kardashian and North West
Source: MEGA

Kim and North describe themselves as 'besties.'

North wore her hair in blue braids, with what looked like some grillz in her mouth, blue contact lenses, a septum piercing, and some face tattoos.

One of the face tattoos was under her eye and was of an outline of a star.

North's appearance also shocked followers, fans, and critics back in August when she was on holiday with mom Kim in Italy.

Stepping out for a meal with her mother, North and the SKIMS founder were seen holding hands as they rocked some divisive outfits.

Sporting a strapless top, corset-style top, North added a necklace that gave the illusion of a collar.

