'South Park' Under Fire: Viewers Slam Show Over Graphic and 'Traumatizing' Trump and J.D. Vance Sex Scene

Wednesday night's episode featured a graphic scene depicting President Trump and Vice President JD Vance having sex in the Lincoln Bedroom.

While their bodies were animated, in true South Park style, their heads and faces were made up of real still photos of the political leaders, grossing many viewers out. And they let their disapproval be known on X.com.

"Watching South Park. I’m now traumatized," one person tweeted as another echoed: "Thanks for the nightmares I'm gonna have tonight South Park."

A third person blasted: "South Park is dead. The obsession with Trump has killed the show."

While one person slammed: "I would say something like 'remember when you guys were funny?' But it's seeming abundantly clear that you never were."