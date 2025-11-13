Your tip
Donald Trump

'South Park' Under Fire: Viewers Slam Show Over Graphic and 'Traumatizing' Trump and J.D. Vance Sex Scene

Source: mega/comedy central

'South Park' took a graphic swipe at President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Nov. 13 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

South Park might have pushed the envelope too far with its latest episode, RadarOnline.com can report.

The show, which revels in criticism against it, had long-time fans and viewers turning the channel after a graphic scene involving its favorite punching bag, Donald Trump.

photo from south park
Source: comedy central

The show featured a sex scene between the two leaders.

Wednesday night's episode featured a graphic scene depicting President Trump and Vice President JD Vance having sex in the Lincoln Bedroom.

While their bodies were animated, in true South Park style, their heads and faces were made up of real still photos of the political leaders, grossing many viewers out. And they let their disapproval be known on X.com.

"Watching South Park. I’m now traumatized," one person tweeted as another echoed: "Thanks for the nightmares I'm gonna have tonight South Park."

A third person blasted: "South Park is dead. The obsession with Trump has killed the show."

While one person slammed: "I would say something like 'remember when you guys were funny?' But it's seeming abundantly clear that you never were."

Trump Takes Personal Offense

trey parker and matt stone
Source: mega

'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have routinely targeted the president.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have not been shy about expressing their dislike of Trump, but have been especially vicious toward the businessman since he returned to the White House.

Last month, after the animated comedy ridiculed the size of the president's personal "commander-in-chief", Trump was said to be working behind the scenes to have it pulled from the air.

While South Park has lampooned figures across the political spectrum for more than two decades, Trump is reported to have taken extreme personal offense at being depicted with a tiny penis and has been leaning on Paramount executives to shut the show down.

A source close to the production claimed: "Trump has been fuming about the way South Park portrayed him. He's convinced the writers are obsessed with humiliating him and is now trying to use back-channel pressure to make sure the show doesn't survive."

South Park Targets GOP

photo from south park
Source: comedy central

Trump has not taken the spoofing well.

The backlash began after a White House statement last month dismissed the series as "irrelevant for 20 years" – a line that immediately drove up viewership.

Another insider said: "The president hates being made fun of, especially about his body. He sees the 'tiny penis' gag as crossing a line and is determined to punish the creators."

The satire has not been limited to Trump. Recent episodes lampooned Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as a puppy killer whose surgically altered face slides off, and Vance was portrayed as a diminutive sidekick greasing up Satan.

Both responded publicly, with Vance sarcastically messaging online: "Well, I've finally made it."

Trump's 'Personal' Attack

photo of donald trump
Source: mega

The president is reportedly looking for ways to kick the show off the air.

Parker and Stone signed a $1.5billion deal with Paramount in 2021 to deliver new South Park episodes and films through 2027. That deal could now be in jeopardy.

The show has weathered controversy before – from caricatures of Saddam Hussein to episodes on Scientology and Muhammad – but the threat of presidential retaliation is new territory.

Another source claimed: "For Trump, it's personal. He's never forgiven late-night hosts for laughing at him, and he sees South Park as even more damaging because it appeals to younger viewers.

The source added that insiders believe Trump feels emboldened after liberal-leaning talkers Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel were disciplined by their bosses.

"He wants to make an example out of the show and scare other networks into line," the insider said.

