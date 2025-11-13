'Dying' Bruce Willis' Heartbroken Wife Emma Heming Confesses It's Been 'Very Painful to Watch' The Actor's Health Decline as He Battles Dementia

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming has confessed it's been "very painful to watch" the actor slowly slip away as his disease progresses and his health deteriorates, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Heming, 47, assumed the role of the Sixth Sense star's full-time caregiver after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2022.

A year later, the actor's family publicly announced his diagnosis.