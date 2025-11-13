Your tip
Little Don for President! Trump's Controversial Son Donald Trump Jr. Being Eyed as The Future of MAGA Due To His Popularity with Young Voters

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. is a dark-horse candidate for the 2028 presidential election, according to a new poll.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2025, Updated 11:40 a.m. ET

The heir to the MAGA throne, once Donald Trump completes his second term, may be none other than Donald Trump Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A new YouGov survey shows that a large number of young Americans are getting behind Trump Jr. as the dark-horse Republican candidate for the 2028 presidential election.

What Age Range is Donald Trump Jr. Polling Well With?

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Over 25% of Republicans and right-leaning independents under 30 years old chose Donald Trump Jr. as their "ideal" choice to lead the GOP party.

The poll revealed Trump Jr. has strong support in the 18-to-29 and 30-to-44-year-old demographic ranges.

This is a 10-point increase from April.

What's more, is 53% of voters aged 18 to 29 and 55% aged 30 to 44 said they would consider voting for Trump Jr. in the next Republican presidential primary.

Who is Leading 2028 GOP Candidate Polls?

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

JD Vance is still leading the polls as the top choice for the 2028 GOP candidate.

JD Vance is still leading the way, as the poll showed 42% of Republicans and right-leaning independents feel he is the best fit to be the 2028 presidential candidate. Trump Jr. came in second, with 13% support, followed by Ron DeSantis and Marco Rubio, with 7% and 5% respectively.

When examining age ranges, though, things get narrower, as Vance trailed Trump Jr. by three points with voters aged 18 to 29. This is in stark contrast to data from April, which showed 52% of people in that age range thought Vance was the top GOP candidate compared to 18% for Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. has never held public office, but he has worked as a confidant and advisor to his father and was the honorary chair of Trump's presidential transition team after the 2024 election.

In May, the prospect of Trump Jr. running for president came up.

"I don't know, maybe one day, you know – that calling is there," he said at the time. "I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party. I think it’s the America First party now, the MAGA party, however you want to look at it."

Will Donald Trump Seek a Third Term?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he would 'love' to serve a third term as president.

Poll data about Trump Jr. comes fresh on the heels of rumblings continuing to arise about Trump seeking a third term.

While he recently said he would "love to do it," he admitted a third term is likely out of the question when talking with reporters last month on Air Force One.

"It's a very interesting thing. I have the best numbers for any president in many years," he said. "And I would say that, if you read it, it's pretty clear I'm not allowed to run. It's too bad."

What Did Mike Johnson Tell Donald Trump Regarding a Third Term?

Photo of Mike Johnson
Source: MEGA

Mike Johnson said he did not 'see a path' for Donald Trump to serve a third term in office.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also said it would be impossible for Trump to stay in the White House.

He told reporters at the U.S. Capitol last month: "I don’t see a path for that," and insisted he discussed the issue with Trump and thought he understood.

"He and I have talked about the constrictions of the Constitution," he added.

The speaker also explained the Constitution's 22nd amendment doesn't currently allow for a third term, and changing that with a new amendment would be a years-long process of winning over both states and Congress members.

"He has a good time with that, trolling the Democrats," Johnson added regarding Trump's continuing to bring up a third term.

