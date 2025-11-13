Little Don for President! Trump's Controversial Son Donald Trump Jr. Being Eyed as The Future of MAGA Due To His Popularity with Young Voters

JD Vance is still leading the way, as the poll showed 42% of Republicans and right-leaning independents feel he is the best fit to be the 2028 presidential candidate. Trump Jr. came in second, with 13% support, followed by Ron DeSantis and Marco Rubio, with 7% and 5% respectively.

When examining age ranges, though, things get narrower, as Vance trailed Trump Jr. by three points with voters aged 18 to 29. This is in stark contrast to data from April, which showed 52% of people in that age range thought Vance was the top GOP candidate compared to 18% for Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. has never held public office, but he has worked as a confidant and advisor to his father and was the honorary chair of Trump's presidential transition team after the 2024 election.

In May, the prospect of Trump Jr. running for president came up.

"I don't know, maybe one day, you know – that calling is there," he said at the time. "I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party. I think it’s the America First party now, the MAGA party, however you want to look at it."